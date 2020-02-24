Low Voltage Drives Market Opportunities and Advanced Technologies in Emerging Industry 2019

Global Low Voltage Drives Market: Overview

Driven by the soaring industrialization across the world, the low voltage drives find extensive usage in the mining, oil and gas, packaging, automotive, and the food and beverages industries. The steady rise in the need for energy, fueled by the shrinking of energy resources, and the augmenting trend of cleaner energy generation are reflecting positively on the growth of the global market for low voltage drives.

In this research report, an in-depth and strategic analysis and the growth forecast of the worldwide low voltage drives market for the period between 2017 and 2022 is offered to readers. Under the scope of this study, the analyses of various segments in this market that are differentiated on the basis of the efficiency, sector, capacity, and the geography, are included. The report, further, provides a comprehensive assessment of several factors, such as the market drivers, limitations, and opportunities, which are influencing the growth of this market.

With all these factors, the prominent trends that impact the overall growth of this market have been determined in this study. Moreover, an exhaustive evaluation of this market, together with the growth estimation for the forecast period has also been discussed in research report. Along with this, it also focuses on the rise in the demand for various types of low voltage drives across the world in the near future.

Global Low Voltage Drives Market: Segmentation

The report consists of detailed assessments of the performance of various segments in the global low voltage drives market, classified on the basis of efficiency, sector, capacity, and the geography. Based on the efficiency, the market has been classified into IE 1 low voltage drives, IE 2 low voltage drives, IE 3 low voltage drives, IE 4 low voltage drives, and DC low voltage drives.

By the sector, the market has been categorized into the F&B manufacturing, water and wastewater, commercial HVAC, power generation, metallurgy, infrastructure, automotive, shipbuilding and marine, and the textile sectors. In terms of capacity, the market has been bifurcated into 0.75 – 2.1 kW, 2.2 – 7.4 kW, 7.5 – 45 kW, 46 – 75 kW, 76 – 110 kW, 111 – 375 kW, and > 375 kW.

Global Low Voltage Drives Market: Geographical Outlook

On the basis of geography, the worldwide market for low voltage drives has been segmented into Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Japan. Furthermore, the performance analysis for the key countries, such as Canada, the U.S., Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Japan, India, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, South Africa, Nigeria, and Israel, have also been presented in this research report.

Further, the report provides a qualitative analysis of the factors accountable for driving as well as limiting the growth of the low voltage drives market in each of these regions. It also talks about regional or country specific trends, which impact the overall market globally.

Global Low Voltage Drives Market: Competitive Analysis

For improved decision making, the competitive assessment, as well as profile reviews of the leading players in this market, is covered within the scope of this research report. Apart from this, the respective market share, major developments, and prominent business strategies, taken up by the key participants for the expansion of their businesses have also been studied in this report.

Rockwell Automation Inc., Danfoss A/S, YASKAWA Electric Corp., SEW Eurodrive GMBH & Co.KG, Nidec Control Techniques Ltd., KEB Automation KG, General Electric Co., ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens Ltd. are some of the key companies operational in the global low voltage drives market.