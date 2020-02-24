Sleeve Wrapping Machine Market 2019 Global Current and Future Trends, Leading Players, Industry Segments and Regional Forecast By 2028

The global market for Sleeve Wrapping Machine has experienced several changes in the last few years. This research report on the worldwide market attempts to analyze these change and present a complete overview of this market. It provides important information and statistics of this market such as growth drivers, restraining factors, future prospects, and trends and opportunities. Dynamics of production and supply chain and various rules and regulations prevalent in this market has been discussed at length this market study. The global market for Sleeve Wrapping Machine has also been evaluated on the basis of the manufacturing chain of the products produced in this market, their pricing, and the revenue generated by them.

Growth of sleeve wrapping machine is increasing with the growing demand for automation in the market. Transportation of products over large geographical region requires strong packaging and sleeve wrapping machines provide a complete packaging solution for the products. Due to increasing demand for food & beverages and consumer goods, sleeve wrapping machine market is highly influenced.

Sleeve Wrapping Machine: Segmentation

The global market for sleeve wrapping machine is segmented on the basis of machine type, machine speed and end-use.

By machine type:

Automatic

Semi-automatic

By machine speed:

Moderate speed ( 30 packs/min)

High speed ( up to 100 cycles/min)

By end-use:

Food & beverage industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Logistic industry

Sleeve Wrapping Machine: Dynamics

Sleeve wrapping is a type of packaging which is done with the help of sleeve wrapping machine to pack the products together. Packaging machines plays an important role in the final stages of the packaging process. Sleeve wrapping machine wraps the products in such a way that packages have open ends which are referred to as bull’s eyes. In sleeve wrapping machine the sleeve wrappers can be tailored to meet customer requirements. Sleeve wrapping machine reduces the labor costs and increase the efficiency of the packaging process. In sleeve wrapping machine two rolls of flat polyethylene are sealed and producing a curtain of film, the pack now travels into this curtain of film producing a sleeve around the pack, which shrinks tightly in the tunnel. Sleeve wrapping machines are mainly designed for producing shipment packs in polyethylene shrink film. Sleeve wrapping machine provide complete solution for bundling a large variety of products and is often called a bundler. Sleeve wrapping machines are the safest and reliable machines. Sleeve wrapping machines are sometimes provided with shed, safety director, and an alarm system. Sleeve wrapping machine are also able to identify film availability condition. Sleeve wrapping machines are suitable for wrapping various products such as bottles, cans, boxes, big cartons, bags, and many more. Sleeve wrapping machines wrap products with or without bottom tray.

Sleeve wrapping machines are highly reliable and easy to use machines for wrapping wide variety of products. Sleeve wrapping machine can wrap any size of products from cans and bottles to large size boxes, which makes the sleeve wrapping machine more feasible. Sleeve wrapping machine require plastic films for the wrapping of the products. However initial investment is high in sleeve wrapping machine. Another restraining factor in the growth of sleeve wrapping machine is that sleeve wrapping machine require plastic films in packaging process. Ban on such films may limit the sleeve wrapping machine market. Various new developments are going in the field of sleeve wrapping machine market in which speed and efficiency are major aspects of improvement. Sleeve wrapping machine are expected to have vast opportunities over the forecast period of 2016-2024.

Sleeve Wrapping Machine: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, sleeve wrapping machines are segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Japan. Among these region, APEJ is expected to collectively dominate the market throughout the forecast period and along with APEJ, North America is another leading market for sleeve wrapping machine. The Eastern Europe and Western Europe region is also expected have growth in sleeve wrapping machine market. Due to increasing packaging demand in the food & beverage products.

Sleeve Wrapping Machine: Major Players

Some of the players operating in the global sleeve wrapping machine market include ULMA packaging, Busch Machinery, Inc., MiniPack International Pty Ltd, +Vantage Corporation, Texwrap Packaging Systems, Eastey Enterprises, Kliklok-Woodman, PakTech, and PDC International Corp, PolyPack, Inc.

