Market Intelligence Report Patchouli Oil Market 2019-2028

This report has compiled a study on patchouli oil, which offers an analysis and forecast of the patchouli oil market in its publication titled, ‘Patchouli Oil Market: Global Industry Analysis 20132017 and Opportunity Assessment 20182028. This report on the patchouli oil market covers some of the vital facets that are key influencing factors on the demand and supply of patchouli oil over the next several years. An in-depth review of the growth drivers, potential challenges, unique trends, and opportunities for market participants equip readers to fully comprehend the overall landscape of the patchouli oil market. The report on the patchouli oil market also covers the analysis of key regions and countries of particular interest that are anticipated to become frontrunners or remain laggards over the forecast period. The report covers a historical analysis of the market from 2013 to 2017, and provides forecasts from 2018 to 2028 in terms of volume in metric tons and revenue in US$.

Patchouli oil is an essential oil that is extracted from the patchouli plant. Patchouli oil has patchoulol (patchouli alcohol), -bulnesene, and -guaiene as the main components. The patchoulol content in the patchouli oil between is 28-32%, and is termed as an appropriate oil that can be used in end-use industries. The patchouli plant is mostly grown in Indonesia, and is nowadays also being cultivated in the regions of India, China, Malaysia, Singapore, etc. It has long been used as a traditional medicine in Asia, especially in Japan, China, and Malaysia. Patchouli oil is mainly used in perfumery and cosmetics. It is also used in pharmaceuticals due to its various health benefits. The home care products in which patchouli oil is used are air fresheners, laundry detergents, and paper towels.

This report on patchouli oil market has been broken down into different chapters to enhance clarity and provide context. A brief executive summary at the beginning of the report consists of some of the key findings of the study on the patchouli oil market, as well as market estimates and growth rates for important segments. The following chapter presents the definitions and scope of the study, as well as the coverage in terms of the way the patchouli oil market is structured. Subsequently, the chapter on market background presents the evolution of patchouli oil, relevant economic indicators such as GDP, and per capita spending, including an assessment of the supply chain, policy developments and regulatory scenario, and dynamics impacting the patchouli oil market, as well as an explanation of the factors considered important to develop forecasts and estimates. The report on the patchouli oil market also includes a chapter on pricing analysis, highlighting price point variations between different regions and products, including pricing forecasts. The following chapters dive deep into the global patchouli oil market, covering detailed information based on grade, nature, end use, packaging, and sales channel. The next set of chapters provide region-wise analysis and forecasts of the patchouli oil market, covering vital aspects of the market in North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, India, and the Middle East & Africa.

A dashboard view of some of the key companies operating in the patchouli oil market in terms of their offerings, regional presence, and other metrics is a precursor to the detailed profiles of these participants, including financial information, strategy overview, and SWOT analysis, and market share, as well as analyst commentary. Some of the key players analyzed in the patchouli oil market report include Ultra International B.V., Givaudan SA, Pt Indesso Aroma, Berj Inc., Takasago International Corporation, Firmenich S.A., PT Mitra Ayu Adi Pratama, PT Aroma Essence Prima, Nusaroma PT, and Eastern Agencies Aromatics Pvt. Ltd.

To develop the market estimates for patchouli oil, the overall production of patchouli plants in different regions and the patchouli leaves obtained from these plants have been taken into account. The amount of oil extracted from the leaves in terms of yield through different extraction methods have been considered. Once the overall production of patchouli oil is deduced, this is cross-referenced with imports by major consuming countries. The prices of patchouli oil have been obtained from manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers for bulk quantities at a country level.

Our team of analysts reviews and interprets data from a variety of sources. Data attributed to FMI is derived by using a combination of various approaches, which are then consolidated, interpreted, and extrapolated by FMI analysts. Data is sourced from government statistics, trade associations, company annual reports and investor presentations, press articles and directories, technical publications, and online databases, which are cross-referenced with FMIs reports and internal repository of data to filter and validate the collected information. Intelligence gathered from desk research is supplemented by extensive interviews with selected key expert participants across the value chain, not only to gain information specific to their role and operations but also to obtain their perspective and insights of the issues impacting the patchouli oil market.

Global Patchouli Oil Market: Segmentation

Analysis by Product Type

Light Patchouli Oil

Dark Patchouli Oil

Analysis by Nature

Organic

Conventional

Analysis by Extraction Process

Steam Distillation

Hydro Distillation

Analysis by End Use

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Hair Care

Skin Care

Perfumes and Fragrances

Aromatherapy

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others (Detergents, Household Cleaning, Insect Repellents)

Analysis by Function

Anti-inflammatory

Antidepressant

Flavoring Agent

Mood Harmonizer

Deodorizer

Others

Analysis by Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Specialty Stores

Drug Stores

e-Retail

Analysis by Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

India

Middle East and Africa

