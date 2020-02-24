Medical and Pharmaceutical Industries Rises Growth Demands in Nanosilver Composites Market

Nanosilver is the suspended form of deionized silver wherein most of the silver is in a metallic silver nano-particle form and the remaining is in the ionized form. Nanosilver is a minute version of silver and measures between approximately 1 nanometer and 100 nanometers. When viewed under a microscope it is seen as the size of about six atoms lined together.

Silver is the most preferred component used in nanotechnology owing to its antibiotic and antimicrobial properties. Silver nanoparticles are the most potent against ecoli when used as an antibacterial agent. In addition as an antioxidant, silver inhibits the growth of free radicals that attack membrane lipids and hamper its functions. Despite its antibacterial and antioxidant properties, it does not cause any adverse effects to the environment.

The main functions of nanosilver include its use in numerous consumer products. It is also used in a variety of electrical appliances, which include refrigerators and washing machines, which are lined with silver.

Nanosilver is also used in household products including detergents, shampoos, facemasks and other hair care products. Hair care products have been induced with iconic silver, which gives the hair a smoother and a silkier feel as opposed to the frizz and dryness. Baby products especially toys and pacifiers gain from the various antibacterial properties of silver.

Additionally, nano silver technology is also being used in the medical and pharmaceutical field as a disinfectant and an antiseptic. Addition of ionic silver to a product gives it a much cleaner and fresher effect.

Nanosilver does not cause any harm to the environment however, recent studies have shown that too much exposure to silver will decrease ones resistance to harmful microorganisms. Since most of the household and consumer products are lined with silver, there is a possibility that gems will be immune to its potency. Hence, silver has to be used appropriately.

Some of the main drivers for the nanosilver composites market are its antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. Due to the global rise in medical and pharmaceutical industries the rise of Nanosilver composites are expected to increase over the next few years. Since nanosilver is an emerging and successful technology, various companies are willing to make huge investments in nanosilver market.

Owing to its use in the medical industry, scientific applications, consumer goods nanosilver is expected to witness high growth over the next few years. The high cost of nanosilver may be a major restraint for the nanosilver market. However, the cost of nanosilver is expected to decrease over the next few years and this is anticipated to further raise the demand for nanosilver.

The key regions considered for this market include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).as nano silver technology is a fast emerging technology, North American and European regions witnessed the highest demand for nanosilver, and this trend is expected to continue for the next few years.

Among the Asia Pacific countries, China has the highest demand for nanosilver composites owing to the growing number of end user industries in the country. Other Asia Pacific countries are also expected to exhibit high demand for nanosilver over the next few years. This is owing to the high disposable income of consumers in various regions and their highs standards of living.

Some of the key companies profiled in the Nanosilver composite market include DuPont, Beijing DK Nano Technology, US Research Nanomaterials, NovaCentrix, Hitachi Chemical, and Sumitomo Metal among other companies.