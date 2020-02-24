Melissa Essential Oil Market To Make Great Impact In Near Future by 2026

The melissa essential oil market is expected to witness strong growth dynamics over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for household and toiletry products in both developed and developing regions, globally. The added benefit of usage of melissa essential oil as a nutraceutical ingredient is expected to increase revenue generation of melissa essential oil market over the forecast period. Melissa essential oil is predominantly used by aromatherapy practitioners as an anti-stress and sleep inducer, which is anticipated to gain a large amount of traction in urban population owing to its benefits of usage and well-established aromatherapy market. The melissa essential oil market is expected to be dominant in the North America region followed by Europe over the forecast period. Organic melissa essential oil is anticipated to be the most attractive segment in the global market.

Increasing penetration of household and toiletry products in countries such as India, China, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia etc., is rapidly expanding the base for essential oil-based products including melissa essential oil. The rise of unique essential oil related products in the recent past has driven key players in the essential oil market to include melissa essential oil in their offerings. The inclusion of essential oils in various nutraceutical and cosmetics products is expected to drive manufacturers to include melissa essential oil in their final products as a key anti-stress ingredient.

Some of the key players operating in the global Melissa Essential Oil market are Young Living Essential Oil, doTERRA International, Gurunanda, Mountain Rose Herbs, Pranarom, LLC, Floracopeia Inc., Edens Garden, Frontier Co-op, Miracle Botanicals, Taos Herb Company, etc.

The key product launches that have been observed related to melissa essential oil are: