Metal Tapes Market Growth, Analysis of Key Players, Trends, Drivers, Forecast 2028

The global market for Metal Tapes Global Market has been significantly growing and its demand is increasing globally due to the positive factors that drive the market is its favor. The report that have a global platform helps the decision makers to take reliable decisions that deal with specified industry clients. Although the concentration is on the stakeholders that are connected through a value chain in the market but sometimes government agencies and venture capitalists also requires the specifications of a certain market. The report flows in a manner in which the market is segmented into smaller aspects that throw light on aggregators that will increase the demand for Metal Tapes Global Market.

Global foil tapes market: Introduction

Foil tapes are metal-backed tapes that are mainly used in industries to withstand heavy load and enable heavy and specialized machines to work efficiently. Due to increase in adoption of automated technology, the global foil tapes market has witnessed a rise in demand, by industrialists. In addition, foil tapes also enable efficient cooling and heating, which involves thermal conduction and heat-light reflection over the surface. The high preference for foil tapes can be attributed to their excellent resistance towards high humidity and extreme conditions, which includes exposure to UV light, high temperatures, and chemicals. Added to that, foil tapes are highly malleable and have rugged characteristics, which makes them an ideal choice for heavy usage. Foil tapes find application in metal finishing, appliance, aerospace and automotive industries. Foil tapes are primarily used for shielding, grounding and sealing applications. Overall, the foil tapes market is anticipated to witness significant growth, over the forecast period.

Global Foil Tapes Market: Dynamics

Foil tapes cater to an extensive range of industries, and are heavily used in appliance, aerospace, metal finishing, specialty vehicle, machinery, construction, manufacturing and transportation markets. This is expected to be the major contributor to growth of the global foil tapes market. The global foil tapes market is being driven by innovation in terms of adhesives used. New varieties of foil tapes with acrylic adhesives are known to increase their bond with age. The major drivers for growth of the global foil tapes market includes, easy-peel, high water resistance and total water vapour barrier. Foil tapes are also used on seams and joints of fiberglass, which has witnessed increased usage in the consumer electronic goods market. Other features which increase preference for foil tapes over alternate solutions include less dependence on additional fasteners such as scrap metals, metal screws to seal or cover large areas, which is a prominent attribute in case of aluminium foil tapes. Growth of applications in art and craft field is also expected to fuel growth of the global foil tapes market. Increasing demand in marine applications for manufacturing of boats, and usage in wire coating to reduce vibration fatigue in metal, plastic panel and support structures, is anticipated to facilitate growth in demand for foil tapes.

Global Foil Tapes Market: Market Segmentation

Foil Tapes market has been segmented on the basis of backing material, product type, application, and end use. On the basis of product type, foil tapes market has been segmented in lead foil tapes, aluminium foil tapes, sound damping foil tapes, and butyl foil tapes. On the basis of application, foil tapes market can be segmented as – temperature resistant barrier, electromagnetic shielding, air tightening, and sealing. On the basis of end use, foil tapes market can be segmented in automotive, industrial applications, building and construction, manufacturing, foil arts transportation, and logistics. On the basis of adhesive material, foil tapes market has been segmented in acrylic, silicone, and rubber foil tapes. On the basis of substrate, foil tapes market has been segmented in aluminium foil tapes, aluminium with glass foil tapes, tin foil tapes, copper foil tapes, steel foil tapes and lead foil tapes.

Global Foil Tapes Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global foil tapes market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Japan. The North American region is expected to lead the global foil tapes market, owing to strong presence of defence, construction, machinery, aerospace, and automotive sector. Emerging economies such as China and India have been witnessing record growth of the industrial sector and aerospace & defence industry, over the past few years, and are anticipated to witness rapid growth of these industries in the future. This is expected to result in an increased application of foil tapes. Latin America is anticipated to follow a similar trend.

Global Foil Tapes Market: Key Players

Few of the key players operating in the global foil tapes market are- 3M, Advance Tapes International Ltd, Shurtape Technologies LLC, Morgan Industries Limited, Zhenjiang Runfa Aluminium Co., Ltd., Tape India, Thomas Publishing Company, Matrix Adhesive Coating Industry, Maxal Impex, Pronat Industries Ltd.

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

