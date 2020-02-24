Micro-Server Market 2017 – 2025 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

The growth dynamics of the global Micro-Server Market is shaped by a diverse range of regional and global factors and trends, the detailed account of which forms the core of the report. The study presents in-depth insights into various developments, identifies broad opportunities, and offers a granular analysis of the factors influencing the growth of prominent segment. The comprehensive account on the global Micro-Server Market includes an assessment of the prevailing operating and macroeconomic environment in various regions. It highlights the recent changes in governmental regulations and evaluates their impact on emerging investment trends.

A micro-server is a small form-factor system on a chip (SoC) server. It is tailor made towards its tasks that require relatively limited compute power to carry out individually, but which need to be performed in very significant numbers. For instance, serving static HTML elements on a large traffic website. Micro-servers provide a low-power substitute for the higher-end servers, whose architecture is tailored towards jobs that require high processing power than these light workloads. They can be banded together into clusters easily and are suitable for tasks that do not require several CPUs.

They are often used by small and medium sized enterprises that operate with minimum IT staff. However, they can also be fruitful in data centers for temporary or small jobs. Because micro-servers are often used as network appliances, where they are occasionally referred as appliance servers. Furthermore, because of their compact size, and the fact they need less cooling than the other servers, they can also be closely bundled together to save physical space in the data center and retail industry.

Some of the key factors that are driving the micro-server market are low cost of these servers, low power consumption, and small form factors. Due to these advantages offered by micro-servers, there is growing adoption for them areas like data centers, hospitals and retail industry. Micro-servers are generally based on small form factor and micro-server’s system on a chip (SoC) boards pack the CPU, memory, and system I/O implemented on a single integrated circuit. The compact size of the boards allows firmly packed clusters of micro-servers to be built in a way that it saves physical space in the data center. Furthermore, various enterprises are using various data analytics software, which can help them to take important business related decisions. Due to this, various enterprises are investing significantly in the data center infrastructure and micro servers is expected to be an important part of this infrastructure.

Unfamiliarity, lack of clarity about the workloads and the rise of virtualization could pose challenges for the micro-servers market. Micro-servers bring a new kind of hardware and smaller form factor to the data center, which abandoned the blade concept that’s been in place for a number of years. While the concepts are essentially the same for everyone from front-line operators to data center designers. From this, they will have to learn new operational considerations and design. Furthermore, various prominent companies have invested significantly in virtual infrastructure. As, it brings lot of benefits for the company. For instance, any person can dynamically allocate memory resources and processor as workloads shift.

Ability to tailor according to the specified computing task is expected to bring novel opportunities for the micro-server market. Generally the micro-server is made for performing lightweight tasks. However, as the technology matures, micro-servers customized to even more specific computing workloads, such as running industry-specific software as a service application.

The micro-servers market can be segmented on the basis of processor, Application, and region. On the basis of processor, micro-server market can be segmented into Intel, ARM, AMD and other processors. Furthermore, on the basis of end-user, the micro-server market can be segmented into data centers, cloud computing, network & storage, data analytics and others.

Geographically the micro-servers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America. North America & Europe are expected to lead due to growing technology innovations with respect to the micro-servers. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant pace due to increasing amount of data traffic as a result of increased number of smartphones and tablets across the countries such as India & China.

Some of the key players in the micro-servers market are Intel Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Dell, ILA-MICROSERVERS.NL, Quanta Computer Inc., SuperServer, FUJITSU, IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation and more.

