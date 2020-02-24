Microencapsulated Pesticides Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2018 to 2026

The global microencapsulated pesticides market was valued at US$ 327.05 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report titled ‘Microencapsulated Pesticides Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,’ published by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Rising demand for integrated pesticide management is anticipated to augment the global microencapsulated pesticides market during the forecast period.

Request A Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=38876

Concerns regarding soil fertility and harmful effects of conventional pesticides

In order to achieve advancements in food security as well as environmental sustainability in the agriculture sector, an approach that maximizes crop production and minimizes mining of nutrient reserves from the soil is required. The approach also involves minimizing the degradation of physical and chemical properties of the soil, which may lead to soil pollution. If pesticides are not used properly, they can be harmful for humans as well as the environment. Pesticides can cause air, soil, and water pollution if used in large quantities.

Microencapsulated pesticides are slow releasing and they have superior properties such as enhanced solubility, permeability, and stability. These properties are attained either by protecting the encapsulated active ingredients from early degradation or increasing their pest control efficacy for a longer period of time. Polymers used in microencapsulation can be biodegradable or non-biodegradable. Decomposition of naturally occurring and biodegradable polymers, such as polysaccharides and proteins, can enhance soil fertility.

Increased Demand from Non-agricultural Applications

Microencapsulated pesticides are largely used in non-agricultural applications as well. Advanced pest control systems require technologically advanced insecticides with less harmful effects on the applicator individual as well as the environment. Global players are introducing insecticides for pest control systems that are formulated with microencapsulation application, for example, ICON MAXX by Syngenta AG. It is an insect repellant net treatment solution. Increase in urbanization and rise in public health concerns are driving the demand for microencapsulated pesticides in consumer and industrial sector.

Reluctance of Farmers to Adopt Microencapsulation

Microencapsulation is a process by which droplets of solid or liquid material are coated or surrounded with a continuous film of a polymeric material. These microcapsules offer protection of the environment; help in separating reactive compounds; and improve material-handling properties of active ingredients. In the process of microencapsulation, tiny particles or droplets of active ingredients are surrounded by a coating to impart several useful properties to these capsules. The material inside the microcapsule is referred to as the core, while the wall is called a shell, coating, or membrane. Microencapsulation is a technical process; hence, farmers in developing countries find the process difficult to adopt. These farmers use conventional pesticides, as they are easy to apply, inexpensive, and readily available.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochurre

Insecticides Segment to Dominate Global Microencapsulated Pesticides Market

Based on type, the global microencapsulated pesticides market has been segmented into insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and rodenticides. Insecticides is a prominent segment of the global market. Insecticides are applied in different formulations such as sprays, gels, or as baits to target insects. They are beneficial in sectors such as forestry, public health, and agriculture. The insecticides segment is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. Herbicides is another significant segment of the market.

It is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Herbicides are chemicals employed on a large scale to kill unwanted vegetation. They are generally utilized to kill or inhibit the growth weeds. Herbicides limit the growth of weeds that overpower the desired vegetation. Fungicides and rodenticides segments collectively constituted a minimal share of the market in 2017. However, these segments are projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period.

Cereals & Grains Segment to Lead in Terms of Demand

Based on crop, the global microencapsulated pesticides market has been segregated into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and turf & ornamental. In terms of both value and volume, the cereals & grains segment accounted for a leading share of the global microencapsulated pesticides market in 2017. The segment is estimated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Cereals and grains are crops cultivated widely across the world and they are highly affected by pests.

Insecticides and herbicides are primarily used for cereals and grains. Fruits & vegetables is another significant segment of the market and it is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Fruits and vegetables that require pesticides in high concentrations include peaches, nectarines, cherries, strawberries, grapes, raspberries, pear, apples, potatoes, spinach, bell peppers, and celery. The turf & ornamental segment constituted the minimal share of the market in 2017. However, it is projected to expand at a considerable pace during the forecast period. The turf & ornamental segment comprises decorative plants, cut flowers, and bulbs.

Agricultural Segment to Dominate Global Microencapsulated Pesticides Market

In terms of application, the global microencapsulated pesticides market has been divided into agricultural and non-agricultural. In terms of both revenue and volume, the agricultural segment accounted for a dominant share of the global market in 2017. The segment is likely to expand rapidly during the forecast period, due to increase in the demand for microencapsulated pesticides, which help reduce the rate of application by 10–15 times compared to traditional formulations such as emulsifiable concentrates and suspension concentrates. The non-agricultural segment constituted a key share of the global microencapsulated pesticides market in 2017. Increasing trend of forming lawns and gardens is expected to drive the segment during the forecast period.

Europe Dominates Global Microencapsulated Pesticides Market

Based on region, the global microencapsulated pesticides market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In terms of both value and volume, Europe was the leading region of the global market in 2017. The region is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period also. Increase in favorable government initiatives for integrated pest management practices and rise in awareness about benefits of microencapsulated pesticides in the region are anticipated to drive the demand for these pesticides in Europe in the next few years.

In terms of consumption, North America and Asia Pacific follow Europe. China and India are expected to be highly lucrative markets for encapsulated pesticides between 2018 and 2026. In terms of demand, Latin America holds a significant share of the global microencapsulated pesticides market. The market in the region is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Middle East & Africa constituted a relatively low share of the global market in 2017.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

High Degree of Competition among Market Players

The global microencapsulated pesticides market is dominated by large-sized players. Key players operating in the market are Syngenta, Bayer AG, BASF SE, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., and FMC Corporation.