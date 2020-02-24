Mobile Workforce Management Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast

Some of the key players in the mobile workforce management market include ClickSoftware Technologies, IFS Solutions Ltd., Oracle Corporation, SAP AG, Service Max, Verizon Wireless, Actsoft Inc., ADP LLC., Airclic Inc., Aricent Inc., AT&T Inc., FeedHenry (Red Hat Inc), MobiWork LLC, Pegasystems Inc., ProntoForms Corporations, ServicePower, Sprint, TeleCommunications System Inc., Zebra Technlogies Corporation, Vox Mobile, Work Force Software LLC, Telus International, and Trimble Navigation Ltd. among others.

Mobile workforce management refers to software and related services used for managing the employees working outside the company premises. Mobile workforce management emphasizes on mobile workers and their usage and selection of hardware, services and software by industry, company size and liability. Mobile workforce management helps in distributing the workforce efficiently across various departments in an organization. The core function of mobile workforce management include time and attendance management, labor planning, tasking and staffing, payroll management and performance reporting.

Mobile workforce management uses location technology mainly GPS on mobile handheld devices such as smartphone, feature phones, tablets and rugged devices. By deploying mobile workforce management solution an organization can boost its performance and future proof the investment. Mobile workflow management solutions in an organization focus on work scheduling, field force automation and fleet management, that helps to tackle various objectives including reducing expenditures, improving asset tracking, and streamlining workflows, among others.

Mobile workforce management market is segmented on the basis of end user, deployment, and geography. Based on deployment, the mobile workforce management market is segmented into on premise and cloud based. On the basis of end-user, the mobile workforce management market is categorized into BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), communication, logistics, manufacturing and others (utilities and media). BFSI sector is expected to witness high adoption of mobile workforce management solutions owing to significant demand in the insurance sector. Furthermore, on the basis of geography, the mobile workforce management market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

With the growing popularity of enterprise mobile as-a-service in organizations, the vendors are focusing to develop solutions with advance security features. These solutions enable secure access to business processes across devices and enhance the functionalities for managing mobile workflows. Thus, increasing demand of enterprise mobile as a service is driving the growth of mobile workforce management as a service market globally. New application development in workflow solution space coupled with the increasing need to improve productivity within organizations are some of the factors that are stimulating the growth of mobile workforce management market. However, lack of appropriate technical expertise is one of the factor that is anticipated to inhibit the growth of mobile workforce management market over the forecast period globally.

The leading market vendors are expected to develop mobile self-service applications over the next few years which are expected to boost the application of workforce management solution. For instance, a smartphone based mobile application could give employees direct access to HR data and help in log in and out remotely. Similar areas of application are anticipated to emerge as an opportunity for leading players in the mobile workforce management market.