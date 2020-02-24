“Multi Component Injection Moulding Technology Market Key Players, Latest Trends, Future Strategies And Growth Forecast Till 2028” recent intelligence study by MarketResearchReports.Biz.

Global Multi Component Injection Molding Technology Market: Overview

Multi component injection moulding technology involves combination of different materials to produce high quality of plastic components. Multi component injection moulding technology covers all the processes involving the stages, which more than one plastic components undergo, during their treatment to achieve a particular functionality. With the help of this technology, one can improve design and functionality of products, in a cost effective manner. It is the technique of manufacturing custom plastic parts with two or more plastic resins. Multi material moulding processes can be classified in multi component injection moulding technology, multi shot moulding and over moulding. This technology or technique is used for manufacturing of multi-colour and soft touch over moulding products for different markets such as packaging, automotive, consumer and others. In addition, the global multi component injection moulding technology is expected to enjoy high preference over the forecast period, which can be attributed to process reliability and increased applications in various fields. Multi component injection moulding technology is now applied extensively in the electronics, packaging, and sports industries, in addition to integration with automotive, medical and communication technologies.

Global Multi Component Injection Molding Technology Market: Dynamics

Multi component injection moulding technology is used for manufacturing articles made with different materials. Multi component injection moulding technology has witnessed rapid development in recent years and so growth rate of traditional moulding came to a pause. These rapid developments include new variants of processes, plastics and material combinations which have been added for new applications in various fields. The technology is evolving in new directions and its technical developments include machines with four to six barrels, thermoplastic/thermosets combinations, combinations of materials with gas or water assists and many more. Since many multi shots or co injections presses are customized, moving to multi component can be expensive. However, the versatility it provides compensates the high cost. Multi component injection moulding technology is used to produce a finished portion in the mould without using a downstream equipment which is expensive to use, buy and maintain. Applications of multi component injection moulding technology are barrier products, shielding against electromagnetic interference, recycling of thermoplastic materials and many more. Numerous applications in some of the most lucrative industries in the market are expected to drive the global multi component injection moulding technology market, owing to its cost effective nature, reliability, and quality.

Global Multi Component Injection Molding Technology Market: Segmentation

On the basis of moulding type, multi component injection moulding technology market has been segmented as:

Multi material injection moulding

Multi-colour injection moulding

On the basis of technology type, multi component injection moulding technology market has been segmented as:

Two-shot moulding

Co-injection moulding

Hard-soft combinations of thermoplastics

On the basis of end use, multi component injection moulding technology market has been segmented as:

Automobile industry

Medical Industry

Electronics and Communication Industry

Sports Industry

Global Multi Component Injection Molding Technology Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, the global Multi Component Injection Molding Technology market can be segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The North America and Western Europe region are expected to witness increase in applications of multi component injection moulding technology, over the forecast period, owing to a large and mature industry and high quality standards. Multi component injection moulding technology machinery demand in North America accounts for a small portion of net sales. However, the region is expected to witness rise in market share. Western Europe is expected to outdo North America in terms of multi component injection moulding technology demand. For instance, over 20% of Ferromatik Milacron’s sales in Germany is multi-component presses. The APAC region is also expected to witness healthy growth in the multi component injection molding technology market, over the forecast period.

Global Multi Component Injection Molding Technology Market: Key Players

Few of the key players operating in the global multi component injection moulding technology market are:

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery GmbH, Milacron LLC, Wittmann Kunststoffgerate Ges.m.b.H, Haitian International Holdings Ltd., and Mold Hotrunner Solutions Inc., among others.

