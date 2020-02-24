Mylar Market Analysis by Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2028

The global Mylar Market is evolving at an exciting pace driven by changing dynamics and risk ecosystem, an analysis of which forms the crux of the report. The study on the global Mylar Market takes a closer look at several regional trends and the emerging regulatory landscape to assess its prospects. The critical evaluation of the various growth factors and opportunities in the global Mylar Market offered in the analyses helps in assessing the lucrativeness of its key segments.

The global market for metallised polyester films caters to packaging application in market segments such as food, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics etc. Metallised polyester films is a special grade of plastic film with coating of aluminum material. Metallised polyester films have superior gloss when metallised on optically clear base film. Metallised polyester films are one side coated layer whereas other side is either plain or corona treated.

Global Metallised Polyester Films Market – Segmentation:

The global market for metallised polyester films is segmented on the basis of thickness, application, and end use.

On the basis of the thickness the global market for metallised polyester films is segmented as follows:

Up to 15 microns

15-30 microns

30-60 microns

60 microns and above

On the basis of the application the global market for metallised polyester films is segmented as follows:

Pouches

Lids

Candy wrappers

Labels

Others

On the basis of the end-use the global market for metallised polyester films is segmented as follows:

Food

Pharmaceutical

Electrical

Industrial

Others

Global Metallised Polyester Films Market – Dynamics:

Metallised polyester films are in high demand in pharmaceutical and food & beverages sector due to cost effective packaging solution offered by metallised polyester films. However the wide known application also includes wrapping films, labeling films, peelable and non-peelable lidding films, etc. The global market for metallised polyester films is expected to show impressive CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2025.

Shift in global packaging market from flexible packaging formats to flexible packaging formats is further expected to boost the global demand for metallised polyester films. In general, the use of metallised polyester films to achieve barrier properties needed for product shelf-life has been increasing over the years. Metallised polyester films offer sleek metallic appearance of a polyester film at reduced weight and cost. Metallised polyester films are used for their high tensile strength, transparency, reflectivity, gas and odor barrier properties and electrical insulation. Manufacturers supply metallised polyester films as per thickness and width specifications required by end customers. Metallised polyester films are applied to aluminum and offer a tough and resilient surface capable of performing many post forming operations. Metallised polyester films are available in large variety of finishes including silver, gold, pewter, and copper. Metallised film are abrasion and corrosion resistant. Metallised polyester films are free of hexavalent chrome, heavy metals, and substances of very high concern. Metallised polyester film is the finest solution when it comes to high gas barrier levels, aroma and flavor preservation. Metallised polyester films manufacturer offers a variety of adhesion promoting polyester films along with combination of plasma gases to get excellent metal adhesion and general gas barrier as well as a significant improvement of the water vapor barrier. Metallised polyester films market is growing in areas of patterned metallising, clear oxide coating, high performance coating, product security and brand authentication. However aluminium is not an acceptable image in some regions such as Germany etc. There is high opportunity of metallised polyester films in labeling with development of new glue applied film bases, and in sustainable films such as PLA (polylactic acid) etc. On February 2015, Cosmo Films launched the highly effective high barrier metallised BOPP film particularly for packed food.

Global Metallised Polyester Films Market – Regional outlook:

On the basis of geography metallised polyester films region is segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), Japan. Among these region, Europe expected to collectively dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Demand for metallised polyester films is increasing in Asia Pacific region.

Global Metallised Polyester Films Market – Major Players:

Some of the players operating in the global metallised polyester films market include Ester Industries Ltd., Jindal Polyfilms Ltd., Sumilon Polyester Ltd., SRF Limited, Polyplex, Cosmo Films Ltd., Polinas Corporate, Uflex Ltd., Toray Plastics (America) Inc., and Impak Films USA LLC.

