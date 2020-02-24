Oat Extracts Market, 2018-2026 by Segmentation: Based on Product, Application and Region

Oats is a very recognized cereal which is used as a medicinal plant. Oats acts as an excellent nervine, useful for treating anxiety, nervous exhaustion, impaired sleep patterns, sexual neurasthenia, occipital pain, and various other disorders. Also, oats have a variety of beneficial skin molecules owing to which different cosmetic manufacturers are demanding for it. The use of food ingredients in personal care products provides an insight of nutritional and healthiness value for the skin. Oat extracts are a rich source of iron, vitamins, manganese, and calcium. Oat extracts are used in homoeopathic medicine, cosmetic products, skin care products, and have various other health benefits. It is especially beneficial for those people with dry, itchy skin and scalp. Additionally, consumers are demanding personal care products with low allergenic potential with high proven therapeutic value. Oat extracts manufacturers are collaborating with various partners to expand their market footprint in global oat extracts market. For instance, Oat Cosmetics- a new UK based distributor of cosmetic ingredients, has collaborated with Ceapro Company to provide a wide range of renewable, unique, natural oat based cosmetic products with green extraction technology.

Expanding cosmetic industry, growing trend of clean label products, consumers are demanding for premium personal care products, new product development by companies, increasing consumer awareness, increasing the popularity of health and wellness trend, and rise in demand for organic products are the factors fueling the growth of oat extracts market during the forecast period. Moreover, accelerating trend of men’s grooming, changing lifestyle and rapid urbanization lead to increase in demand for consumer goods which will further drive the growth of oat extracts market in the near future. However, some side effects associated with the skin care products, growing government laws related to cosmetic ingredients as well as industry standards, the limited shelf life of personal care products, and the high price of organic products are some of the factors that may hamper the growth of oat extracts market.

Some of the key players operating in the global Oat Extracts market are Oat Services Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Bramble Berry Inc., Charkit Chemical Company LLC, Naturex Company, Universal Preserv-A-Chem Inc., Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Beacon CMP Corporation, MakingCosmetics Inc., Ceapro Inc., Croda International PLC, and others.