Ophthalmic Lasers Market Will be Worth US$1.44 Bn by 2024

Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market: Overview

One of the key factors responsible for driving the growth of the global ophthalmic lasers market is the increasing number of patients suffering from numerous eye diseases across the world. There are study reports that show the rate of occurring partial or full blindness has considerably increased over the period and could still double to its current volume by 2020. This growth is mainly down to the diseases such as cataract, glaucoma, and diabetes. The increasing awareness about the benefits of timely diagnosis and productive medical care such as laser operation could avoid occurrence of these conditions is also helping to drive the growth of the global ophthalmic lasers market. Moreover, increasing awareness among people about the effectiveness of the treatment methods that are available is also projected to fuel the market growth in coming years.

The global ophthalmic lasers market stood at overall valuation of US$0.97 bn in the year 2015. This valuation is estimated to reach to a figure of US$1.44 bn by the end of the given forecast period of 2016 to 2024. This growth over the course of the mentioned forecast period is expected to be achieved at a healthy CAGR of 4.60%.

Ophthalmic Clinics to Lead End User Segment due to Increasing Preference to Visit Specialists for Treatment

Ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and ophthalmic clinics have emerged as the important end users of the ophthalmic laser surgeries. With an outstanding rate of expansion, the ophthalmic clinics have been stated as the leading contributing segment to the overall revenue generation of the global ophthalmic lasers market.

The demand for ophthalmic lasers from this sector is expected to remain on the rise at a great pace compare to the other segments thanks to the growing preference for visiting the specialists for laser treatment procedures. Hospitals and other ambulatory surgical centers are also projected to experience a steady growth in requirement of ophthalmic lasers in the coming years.

North America to Remain Dominant Market Owing to Strong Healthcare and Regulatory Structure

Depending on geographical regions, the global market for ophthalmic lasers can be classified into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Owing to the widespread presence of prominent market players, North America has been the leading regional segment for the global ophthalmic lasers market accounting for over 40% of market share in the year 2016.

Over the coming years of the aforementioned forecast period, the key focus of the prominent players in the market is expected to be on the research and development activities and ensuring the availability of world class healthcare infrastructure and regulatory systems for avoiding the delay of product approval to support the North American market continue its dominance.

The ophthalmic lasers market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness a substantial growth rate which will be more the growth rate of the other geographical regions. This high growth rate of the ophthalmic lasers market in Asia Pacific is due to a large population base. Emerging economies such as China is projected to be the most promising domestic market for ophthalmic laser in the region of Asia Pacific.

Some of the key players in the market include names such as Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd., Lumenis Ltd., Novartis AG, IRIDEX Corp, Abbott Laboratories Inc., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, and NIDEK Co. Ltd. among others.

