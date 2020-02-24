Optometry Market to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook 2019

Global Optometry Market: Scope and Methodology

This report on the global optometry market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments.The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases.

The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment and sub-segment for the period from 2017 to 2025, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global optometry market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also includes market attractiveness analysis that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global optometry market.

Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2015 and 2025 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2025 are provided for all the segments, considering 2016 as the base year. Market size estimations involved in-depth study of various segments of global optometry market.

Optometry Market: Segmentation

Optometry is a part of health care sector which deals with measurement of vision or eye sight. Optometrist are healthcare professionals that are licensed and registered to prescribe therapeutics and corrective lenses for faulty vision or eye sight. Globally around 285 million people are visually impaired. These visual impairments can be corrected with proper usage of corrective lenses or an ophthalmology procedure. The optometry market has a huge scope during the forecast period. The global optometry market can be segmented based on product type, distribution channel and region.

Depending on the product type the global optometry market includes therapeutics and vision care equipment. The therapeutics segment consists of anti-inflammatory drugs, anti-fungal drugs, anti-infective drugs, anti-allergy drugs and others. The vision care equipment segment includes eye glasses and contact lenses. Vision care equipment is projected to be a highly attractive segment of the global optometry market during the forecast period. The segment is anticipated to be expand at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Eye glasses segment contributes maximum share to the global optometry market in terms of revenue. Increasing importance for fashion accessories is significantly supporting growth of the global optometry market. As eyewear is one of the most accessible and visible accessories with an affordable price, the optometry market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Based on the distribution channel, the global optometry market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, optometry clinics, optical centers, online and retail stores and others. Optometry clinics is attributed to contribute a significant share to the global optometry market.

Optometry Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

Geographically, the global optometry market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In addition, the regions have been further segmented by major countries from each region.

The report also profiles major players in the hereditary angioedema market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., CooperVision, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Allergan and Essilor.

