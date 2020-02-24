Oven Bags and Pouches Market – Global Industry Production, Revenue Growth and Sales Forecast 2017 – 2025

Global Oven Bags and Pouches Market: Overview

This report provides forecast and analysis of the oven bags & pouches market on global level. It provides actual data of 2016 along with estimated data of 2017, and forecast data up to 2025 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 Units). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on oven bags & pouches consumption pattern across the globe. It includes drivers and restraints of the global oven bags & pouches market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for oven bags & pouches manufacturers. It also includes value chain and pricing analysis.

In order to provide users of this report with comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and company players with their SWOT analysis and strategy overview. The dashboard provides detailed comparison of oven bags & pouches manufacturers on parameters such as operating margin, total revenue, and product portfolio. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by material type, by packaging size, by packaging type, by sales type, by seal type, by end use, and by region.

TMR triangulates the data via different analysis based on supply side, demand side, as well as dynamics of oven bags & pouches market.

TMR not only conducts forecasts in terms of value, but also evaluates the market on the basis of essential parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth. This helps providers to recognize the future opportunities as well predictability of the market.

Global Oven Bags and Pouches Market: Segmentation

The report includes consumption of oven bags & pouches and the revenue generated from sales of oven bags & pouches across the globe and key countries. By material type, oven bags & pouches market is segmented into Nylon, PET, Aluminum, and Others. By packaging size, oven bags & pouches market is segmented into less than 150X280 mm, 150X280 mm to 250X380 mm, 250X380 mm to 350X480 mm, and more than 350X480 mm segments. By packaging type, oven bags & pouches market is segmented into bags and pouches.

By sales type, the market is segmented into institutional sales and retail sales. By seal type, oven bags & pouches market is segmented into adhesive seal and heat seal. By end use, oven bags & pouches market is segmented into meat, poultry, seafood, ready-to-eat meals, and vegetables and others. Ready-to-eat meal segment is further subdivided into pre-prepared meals, frozen food, pasta & pizza, and burgers, sandwiches, and others.

Market numbers have been estimated based on extensive secondary and primary research, average pricing of oven bags & pouches by packaging size and the revenue is derived through regional pricing trends. Market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of global and regional markets. The oven bags & pouches market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional oven bags & pouches manufacturers.

All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of oven bags & pouches in the different regions. Bottom-up approach has been used to estimate the oven bags & pouches market by regions.

Global market numbers by material type, by packaging size, by packaging type, by sales type, by seal type, by end use industry have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each country’s demand. The same has also been validated from top-down approach. Company-level market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, FAO, Packaging Digest, and Hoover’s, and company annual reports and publications.

Global Oven Bags and Pouches Market: Competitive Analysis

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the Global market. Key Players of the oven bags & pouches market are S. C. Johnson & Son, Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd, Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Group, Berry Global Group, Inc., The Clorox Company, Bemis Company, Inc., DuPont Teijin Films U.S. Limited Partnership, Gr. Sarantis SA, M&Q Packaging, LLC, The Schur Flexibles Group, FFP Packaging Ltd., Sunkey Plastic Packaging Co. Ltd, Sirane Limited, Flexopack SA, Planit Products Ltd., Clifton Packaging Group Ltd., TCL Packaging Ltd., Aalmir Plastic Industries LLC, Terinex Ltd.

