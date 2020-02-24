Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids Market Scope by Trends and Opportunities to Expand Significantly by 2027

The global market for Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids has experienced several changes in the last few years. This research report on the worldwide market attempts to analyze these change and present a complete overview of this market. It provides important information and statistics of this market such as growth drivers, restraining factors, future prospects, and trends and opportunities. Dynamics of production and supply chain and various rules and regulations prevalent in this market has been discussed at length this market study. The global market for Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids has also been evaluated on the basis of the manufacturing chain of the products produced in this market, their pricing, and the revenue generated by them.

Polyglycerol esters of fatty acids are the food emulsifiers group of esters also known as glycerin fatty acid asters especially used in food products as an emulsifying agent,antioxidant and texture stabilizer. Their appearance in colour ranges from light yellow to tan brown amber colour viscous, oily translucent liquid easily soluble in organic solvents but partly soluble in water and other similar liquids. Polyglycerol esters of fatty acids can also be used in a diverse variety of products market including: food production, beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and various other industries. Polyglycerol esters of fatty acids are biodegradable and biocompatible anionic surfactants that are used in foods, beverages, cosmetics, and other industrial products. Polyglycerol esters of fatty acids are cream to light yellow powder or beads, oily to very viscous liquids, brown, hard, waxy solids. Polyglycerol esters of fatty acids, are also known as Polyglycerol Ester (PGE), which ismiscible in oil and dispersible in water. Polyglycerol esters of fatty acids is used in milk as an emulsifier and in acids or salts as a modifier to prevent fats from crystallization.

Global Polyglycerol esters of fatty acids Market: Drivers and Restraints

In theglobal polyglycerol esters of fatty acids market, personalcare & cosmetics was the leading application segment primarily driven by the consumers growing awareness and strengthening regulatory policies in regard to bio-based polymers and products. These are vital drivers forpolyglycerol esters of fatty acids market growth over the growth period. Furthermore, global polyglycerol esters of fatty acids market is expected to boost owing to the increasing demand for naturally-derived bio based products in cosmetics, personal care and food processing applications along with demand for polyglycerol esters of fatty acids in dietary supplements, supported by demand for weight loss benefits including fat-burningproperties and low calorific content in polyglycerol esters of fatty acids. Rise in consumer’s drive towards luxurious healthy products in their personal care product lists and food products derived out of natural products like polyglycerol esters of fatty acid and propelling consumer demand for natural bio- based ingredients are expected to remain as the major factor driving global polyglycerol esters of fatty acids market in the coming years.

Global Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, polyglycerol esters of fatty acids market is segmented into:-

Personal Care

Lubricants

Food and Beverages

Surfactants & Detergents

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Polyglycerol esters of fatty acids Market: Region wise Outlook

The global polyglycerol esters of fatty acids market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). In North America, U.S. is the leading market for polyglycerol esters of fatty acids products with market share exceeding over 40- 45% by the end of forecast period. However, the growth in consumption pattern of glycerol esters in these regions is expected to be relatively slower in comparison to the Asia Pacific. Also, Middle East & Africa and Latin America, accounting for a relatively smaller share in overall global glycerol esters market, are expected to register steady growth in glycerol esters consumption over the forecast period.

Global Polyglycerol esters of fatty acids Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players identified in the Global Polyglycerol esters of fatty acids Market includes:

Mohini Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Lonza

Spiga Nord S.p.A.

Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd.

P&G Chemicals

Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd.

Estelle Chemicals Pvt.

Foodchem International Corporation

Acme Synthetic Chemicals

Jinan Dowin Chemical Technology Co. Ltd.

