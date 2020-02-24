Portable Power Tools Market Trends And Segments 2019-2025

A power tool is a tool that is actuated by an additional power source and mechanism other than the solely manual labor used with hand tools.

Internal combustion engines and compressed air are also commonly used. Various types of power tools include electric screwdrivers, hammer drills, and screw guns.

The Portable Power Tools market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Portable Power Tools.

This report presents the worldwide Portable Power Tools market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Robert Bosch

Hilti

Koki Holdings

Makita Corporation

Stanley Black & Decker

Techtronic Industries

Husqvarna

Portable Power Tools Breakdown Data by Type

Corded Tools

Cordless Tools

Portable Power Tools Breakdown Data by Application

Residential Applications

Construction

Industrial Use

Automotive

Other Applications

Portable Power Tools Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Portable Power Tools status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Portable Power Tools manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Portable Power Tools market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

