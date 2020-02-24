Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2026

A research report on ‘Power Management IC (PMIC) Market’ added by Market Study Report, LLC, features a succinct analysis on the latest market trends. The report also includes detailed abstracts about statistics, revenue forecasts and market valuation, which additionally highlights its status in the competitive landscape and growth trends accepted by major industry players.

Request a sample Report of Power Management IC (PMIC) Market at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/1695215?utm_source=aindustryreports&utm_medium=RV

The Power Management IC (PMIC) Market is anticipated to reach USD 58.4 billion by 2026, according to a new research. In 2017, the consumer electronics end-user segment dominated the global power management integrated circuits market, in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017, and is expected to lead the global power management integrated circuits market throughout the forecast period. The increasing awareness among consumers, and rising environmental concerns drive the market growth in the region. The increasing penetration of electric vehicles, and growing applications in the automotive sector supports the market growth in this segment. The increasing use of Power Management Integrated Circuits in building and home automation, and consumer electronics further supports power management integrated circuits market market growth. The rapid penetration of IoT devices, rising adoption of data centers, advancements in next generation mobile networks such as 3G, 4G, and 5G further fuels the growth of the market.

Enquiry about Power Management IC (PMIC) market report before Buying at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/enquiry-before-buying/1695215?utm_source=aindustryreports&utm_medium=RV

The increasing demand for battery operated devices and growing penetration of electric vehicles has boosted the adoption of power management integrated circuits. Growing need for energy efficient equipment, depleting fuel resources, and increasing need to reduce energy consumption further supports the growth of power management integrated circuits market. Additionally, the increasing adoption of energy harvesting equipment, and advancements in next generation mobile networks such as 3G, 4G, and 5G would boost market growth during the forecast period. Other factors supporting market growth include supportive government regulations, increasing awareness, and technological advancements. Increasing adoption of data centers, development of Big Data and IoT technologies, and increasing demand for consumer electronics further boosts the market growth.

The companies operating in the power management integrated circuits market include Infineon Technologies AG, Dialog Semiconductor PLC, Linear Technology Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics Corp., ON Semiconductor Corp., and Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc.. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Power Management IC (PMIC) Market share by Major regions included:

United States

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Purchase full report of Power Management IC (PMIC) market at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/securecheckout/paymenta/1695215?utm_source=aindustryreports&utm_medium=RV?msfpaycode=sumsf

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Power Management Integrated Circuits Market Insights

3.1. Power Management Integrated Circuits – Industry snapshot

3.2. Power Management Integrated Circuits – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Power Management Integrated Circuits Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Power Management Integrated Circuits – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Power Management Integrated Circuits Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Power Management Integrated Circuits Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Power Management Integrated Circuits Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Power Management Integrated Circuits Market PEST Analysis, 2016

3.6. Power Management Integrated Circuits Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Power Management Integrated Circuits Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Power Management Integrated Circuits Market Size and Forecast by Type, 2018-2026

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Motor Control IC

4.3. Battery Management IC

4.4. Voltage Regulator

4.5. Integrated ASSP Power Management IC

4.6. Others

5. Power Management Integrated Circuits Market Size and Forecast by End-User, 2018-2026

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Automotive

About Us:

Marketstudyreport.com allows you to manage and control all corporate research purchases to consolidate billing and vendor management. You can eliminate duplicate purchases and customize your content and license management.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email:[email protected]