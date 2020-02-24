Releases New Report On The Global Smart Street Lights Market 2019-2025

Smart or connected street lights are revolutionizing the modern infrastructure.

Increasing demand for energy-efficient LED lights, emergence of the Internet of things, and constant innovation in mobile networks are some of the major factors driving the growth of smart/connected streetlights market over the forecast period.

The Smart/Connected Street Lights market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Smart/Connected Street Lights.

This report presents the worldwide Smart/Connected Street Lights market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Echelon Corporation

Silver Spring

Philips Lighting

Bridgelux

OSRAM

GE Lighting

TVILIGHT

TCOMM

Petra Systems

STREETLIGHT.VISION

Cyan Technology

SHAH

Telematics

ONTAZ

SELC

Flashnet

Smart/Connected Street Lights Breakdown Data by Type

Hardware

Software

Services

Smart/Connected Street Lights Breakdown Data by Application

Infrastructure

Shopping Plaza

Industrial Area

Public Road

Others

Smart/Connected Street Lights Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Smart/Connected Street Lights status and future forecast,involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Smart/Connected Street Lights manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Smart/Connected Street Lights market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

