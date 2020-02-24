Retort Grade BOPET Films Market 2019: SWOT Analysis, Key Players, Industry Trends and Regional Outlook

The global Retort Grade BOPET Films market, which is extensively assessed in the report contemplates the best need development angles and how they could affect the market over the figure residency under thought. The experts have taken careful endeavors to thoroughly evaluating every development factor of the market, other than indicating how certain market restrictions could represent a danger to players in the coming years. In addition, the report additionally gives data on top patterns and openings and how players could take advantage of them to take up the difficulties in the Retort Grade BOPET Films market. This could be a helpful rule for players to concrete their situation in the business or make a rebound in the market.

Flexible packaging extends the shelf life of products as well as increases its product appeal. Retort grade BOPET films is one such flexible packaging material. Biaxial-oriented Polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) films are made from polyethylene terephthalate (PET) by drawing PET into thin films and stretching it into machine before cross directing. The retort grade BOPET films have an excellent thermal and mechanical properties because of which retort grade BOPET films are preferred as a substitute for various applications. The key features of retort grade BOPET films are clarity, stiffness, smooth surface, chemical and abrasion resistance etc. Retort grade BOPET films are good oxygen barriers which is why retort grade BOPET films are preferred for cosmetic and food industries such as lidding for frozen and fresh ready meal. Retort grade BOPET can be made of single layer or it can be coextruded with other polymer into multi-layer to impart desired properties to both the materials.

Retort grade BOPET Films market: Market dynamics

Key factors driving the retort grade BOPET films market are growth in per capita income, changing lifestyles, growth of consumer society etc. Increase in the purchasing power in the developing countries has resulted in a significant consumption of retort grade BOPET films packaging material. Retort grade BOPET films helps in reduction in the packaging size which will enhance space availability making transportation economical. The key feature of retort grade BOPET films is that they are good oxygen barriers keeping the inner product in a healthy state. Another factor that is fuelling the growth of retort grade BOPET films market is that they are weather and damp proof, increasing the life of the product inside. The retort grade BOPET films have an excellent adhesion due to solvent based ink, adhesives, and varnishes, which makes it appropriate for high end packaging applications like hot fill, retorting etc. The key feature that helps in driving the retort grade BOPET films market is the greater retention of toughness over a broad range of temperature. This feature helps in carrying hot fills. One of the restraints of retort grade BOPET films is that retort grade BOPET film can absorb flavor components from the beverages.

Retort grade BOPET Films market: Market segmentation

The retort grade BOPET films market is segmented on the basis of coatings, size, end use and, region. On the basis of degradability it can be segmented into bio-degradable, Oxo-degradable. On the basis of coatings it can be segmented into coated, uncoated. There are various types of coatings including UV treated, corona treated, acrylic coated, co-polymer treated and others. On the basis of metallization (plasma treated, pinhole free etc.) it can be segmented into one side, both side and, no side. On the basis of thickness, the global market for retort grade BOPET films include films of varied thickness such as up to 25 microns, 26 to 50 microns, 50 to 100 microns, 100 to 250 microns and above 250 microns. On the basis of end use retort grade BOPET films can be segmented into food, cosmetics, industrial, electronics and others.

Retort grade BOPET Films market: Regional outlook

Geographically, the net bags packaging market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Asia Pacific region is expected to witness an above average CAGR. The increased use of cosmetic products as well as rise in food consumption will help in driving the retort grade BOPET films market in the North America region.

Retort grade BOPET Films market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the retort grade BOPET films market include Toray industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Inc., Dupont-Teijin Films, SKC Films, Ester industries Ltd., Jindal Poly Films Ltd. and Uflex Ltd.

