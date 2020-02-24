Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market Latest Advancements, Developments and Future Scope 2017 to 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market accounts for rehabilitation robots and assistive technology robots. A robot is a mechanical and virtual intelligent agent that is guided by a computer program. An assistive robot is a medical device that performs action to benefit people with disabilities and geriatric population in their daily living.

A rehabilitation therapy robot requires two users at a time – a person with disability who receives the therapy and a therapist who sets and monitors the interaction of the robot. The therapy received by the patient during rehabilitation includes upper and lower extremity movement therapy, cerebral palsy therapy for children, and therapy for children with autism and other developmental disabilities.

Standalone robots include those robots that are fixed in one place and perform a single task or a set of fixed task. A mobile robot is one that is specifically designed to provide diagnostics or therapeutic benefits to disabled people. It is portable in nature and multitasking. The cognitive aid and motor skill therapy are provided to people who have dementia, autism, or other disorders that affect communication and physical well-being.

Robotic rehabilitation therapy and assistive technologies are dramatically transforming the landscape of the health care industry and lifestyle of patients and disabled persons. Manufacturers are stepping up the development of health care rehabilitation robots because the global market for such equipment is expected to grow rapidly. The rapid growth of the robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies is driven by a blend of technological improvements such as use of more efficient motors, compact and light materials, power back-up and sophisticated controls and safety mechanisms.

Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market: Segmentation

Global robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market has been broadly segmented into four segments: by type, by portability, by application and by geography. By type, market is segmented into Assistive Robot and Rehabilitation Robot. The Assistive Robot segment is projected to account largest market share by the end of 2025. Rising prevalence of disability disorders such as dementia and autism in which patients need assistance in communication and physical well-being.

Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market: Competitive Landscape

The competition matrix section included in the report is likely to assist the existing players to increase their market shares and new companies to establish their presence in the global robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market. The report also profiles major players in the market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments.

Major companies competing in the global robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market, and profiled in the report include Accuray Incorporated, AlterG, Inc., Bionik Laboratories Corp., DIH Technologies Corporation, Ekso Bionics, Intuitive Surgical, Inc, Instead Technology Ltd., Mazor Robotics, Reha-Stim Medtec GmbH & Co. KG and Vincent Medical.

