Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market:
Executive Summary
Smart baggage handling (SBH) solutions is a combination of highly advanced systems integrated with cloud-based technologies, M2Mi and IoT platform to enhance overall baggage handling process throughout passenger journey, across aviation ecosystem. Smart baggage handling (SBH) solutions include machine-to-machine (M2M), Internet of Things (IoT) platform, cloud-based airline applications and databases, and cloud-based analytics, which aid in connecting, managing, and securing real-time data and events from smart luggage using tracking devices. The main aim of SBH solutions is to enhance passenger travel experience and reduce their total travel time.
During 2017, the smart baggage and tracking devices dominated the SBH solutions market and accounted for a major part of the overall market share. The high rate of manhandling of bags have proved crucial to the dominance of this segment in the global market. Also, smart baggage management refers to the tracking of bags using a range of RFID tags, global positioning system (GPS)-enabled devices, Wi-Fi, cellular baggage tags, and baggage tracking devices.
EMEA to dominate the SBH solutions market during the forecast period. Factors such as the exponentially rise in the passenger traffic and superior in-flight connectivity networks are the key contributors to the growth of the global SBH solutions market in the coming years.
This report focuses on the global Smart Baggage Handling Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Baggage Handling Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Daifuku
Siemens
SITA
IBM
Cisco Systems
Honeywell Aerospace
Precision Aerospace Components
UTC Aerospace Systems
Zodiac Aerospace
Vanderlande Industries
Beumer Group
Apple
Scarabee
Bluesmart
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Smart Baggage and Tracking Devices
Smart Baggage Screening Technologies
Market segment by Application, split into
Airports
Station
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Smart Baggage Handling Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Smart Baggage Handling Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Baggage Handling Solutions are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Smart Baggage and Tracking Devices
1.4.3 Smart Baggage Screening Technologies
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Airports
1.5.3 Station
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market Size
2.2 Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Daifuku
12.1.1 Daifuku Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Introduction
12.1.4 Daifuku Revenue in Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Daifuku Recent Development
12.2 Siemens
12.2.1 Siemens Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Introduction
12.2.4 Siemens Revenue in Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Siemens Recent Development
12.3 SITA
12.3.1 SITA Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Introduction
12.3.4 SITA Revenue in Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 SITA Recent Development
12.4 IBM
12.4.1 IBM Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Introduction
12.4.4 IBM Revenue in Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 IBM Recent Development
12.5 Cisco Systems
12.5.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Introduction
12.5.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.6 Honeywell Aerospace
12.6.1 Honeywell Aerospace Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Introduction
12.6.4 Honeywell Aerospace Revenue in Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Honeywell Aerospace Recent Development
12.7 Precision Aerospace Components
12.7.1 Precision Aerospace Components Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Introduction
12.7.4 Precision Aerospace Components Revenue in Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Precision Aerospace Components Recent Development
12.8 UTC Aerospace Systems
12.8.1 UTC Aerospace Systems Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Introduction
12.8.4 UTC Aerospace Systems Revenue in Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 UTC Aerospace Systems Recent Development
12.9 Zodiac Aerospace
12.9.1 Zodiac Aerospace Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Introduction
12.9.4 Zodiac Aerospace Revenue in Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Zodiac Aerospace Recent Development
12.10 Vanderlande Industries
12.10.1 Vanderlande Industries Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Introduction
12.10.4 Vanderlande Industries Revenue in Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Vanderlande Industries Recent Development
12.11 Beumer Group
12.12 Apple
12.13 Scarabee
12.14 Bluesmart
Continuous…
