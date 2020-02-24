Smart Fabrics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Top Players, Segments, Comprehensive Evaluation, Growth And Value Chain 2017 – 2022

Global Smart Fabrics Market: Overview

The global smart fabrics market is prophesied to fetch a raise in demand in the smart clothing space as smart material and sensor suppliers cash in on favorable opportunities therein. For smart clothing, smart materials and sensors are considered to be critical enabling technologies. Developments in these technologies pertaining to smart clothing could augur well for the growth of the market.

The report sheds light on crucial aspects such as internet of things (IoT) and ecosystems as the future of the smart fabrics industry. Furthermore, readers are provided with vital pricing and vendor share analysis.

Global Smart Fabrics Market: Dynamics

The world smart fabrics market is foreseen to welcome a significant growth in demand in the coming years due to the availability of a broad range of applications and the strong, flexible, and lightweight characteristics of most products. In the military sector, smart fabrics could find an application where new revolutionary products are produced through integration with electronics, in order to satisfy the continuing demand for better equipped materials. Such materials could be extensively used in military for replacing the inclusion of bulky batteries in garments worn by armed forces.

In the healthcare sector, the use of smart fabrics incorporating medical devices are used to keep track of the physiological condition of patients. Muscle activity, motion details, movement and respiration, temperature, and heart rate could be tracked with the help of smart garments. Preeclampsia and congestive heart failure in pregnancy could be helped with the use of telemedicine monitoring devices. Moreover, multi-sensor garments are now available commercially.

Global Smart Fabrics Market: Segmentation

The international smart fabrics market, as pin-pointed by seasoned analysts, could be segmented into ultra-smart fabrics, active smart fabrics, and passive smart fabrics. As per the analysis of the report authors, passive smart fabrics are expected to make the cut in the market with a larger share in 2022. In 2017, this product attained a 44.1% share in the market.

As per application, the international smart fabrics market is anticipated to be classified into sports and fitness, medical and healthcare, automotive and transportation, protection and safety/military, fashion and entertainment, home and architecture, and other applications.

By function, the international smart fabrics market could see a division into energy harvesting, sensing, thermoelectricity, luminescent, and other functions.

Regionally, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Europe, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), North America, and Latin America could be key segments of the international smart fabrics market. Japan could also pitch in its share in the market but lose some basis points (BPS) in the process. Nevertheless, North America is projected to set the tone for growth in the market with a higher revenue to be achieved in 2022. In 2017, it earned a US$0.8 bn.

Global Smart Fabrics Market: Competition

Companies such as Adidas AG, Nike, Inc., Outlast Technologies LLC, Milliken & Company, Oneill Wetsuits L.L.C., Schoeller Textil AG, Toray Industries, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Clothing Plus Oy, and Ohmatex Aps are predicted to make their presence known in the worldwide smart fabrics market

