Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market:
Executive Summary
HAN is a network of energy management devices, consumer electronics, signal-controlled appliances, and applications within a home. It is the communication capability within a home. HAN specifications include Zigbee, HomePlug, Z-Wave, and Wireless M-Bus. Instead of a network of servers and computers, HAN connects devices that are capable of sending and receiving signals from a meter, in-home displays, and HEM applications.
This report focuses on the global Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems
GE Energy
Control4
Honeywell
Silver Spring Networks
Tendril Networks
Calico Energy
Google
Motorola Mobility Holdings
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Zigbee
HomePlug
Wireless M-Bus
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Apartments
Villas
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Zigbee
1.4.3 HomePlug
1.4.4 Wireless M-Bus
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Apartments
1.5.3 Villas
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Size
2.2 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Cisco Systems
12.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Introduction
12.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.2 GE Energy
12.2.1 GE Energy Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Introduction
12.2.4 GE Energy Revenue in Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 GE Energy Recent Development
12.3 Control4
12.3.1 Control4 Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Introduction
12.3.4 Control4 Revenue in Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Control4 Recent Development
12.4 Honeywell
12.4.1 Honeywell Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Introduction
12.4.4 Honeywell Revenue in Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Honeywell Recent Development
12.5 Silver Spring Networks
12.5.1 Silver Spring Networks Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Introduction
12.5.4 Silver Spring Networks Revenue in Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Silver Spring Networks Recent Development
12.6 Tendril Networks
12.6.1 Tendril Networks Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Introduction
12.6.4 Tendril Networks Revenue in Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Tendril Networks Recent Development
12.7 Calico Energy
12.7.1 Calico Energy Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Introduction
12.7.4 Calico Energy Revenue in Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Calico Energy Recent Development
12.8 Google
12.8.1 Google Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Introduction
12.8.4 Google Revenue in Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Google Recent Development
12.9 Motorola Mobility Holdings
12.9.1 Motorola Mobility Holdings Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Introduction
12.9.4 Motorola Mobility Holdings Revenue in Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Motorola Mobility Holdings Recent Development
