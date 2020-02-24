Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market:

Executive Summary

HAN is a network of energy management devices, consumer electronics, signal-controlled appliances, and applications within a home. It is the communication capability within a home. HAN specifications include Zigbee, HomePlug, Z-Wave, and Wireless M-Bus. Instead of a network of servers and computers, HAN connects devices that are capable of sending and receiving signals from a meter, in-home displays, and HEM applications.

This report focuses on the global Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

GE Energy

Control4

Honeywell

Silver Spring Networks

Tendril Networks

Calico Energy

Google

Motorola Mobility Holdings

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Zigbee

HomePlug

Wireless M-Bus

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Apartments

Villas

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Cisco Systems

12.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Introduction

12.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.2 GE Energy

12.2.1 GE Energy Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Introduction

12.2.4 GE Energy Revenue in Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 GE Energy Recent Development

12.3 Control4

12.3.1 Control4 Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Introduction

12.3.4 Control4 Revenue in Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Control4 Recent Development

12.4 Honeywell

12.4.1 Honeywell Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Introduction

12.4.4 Honeywell Revenue in Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Honeywell Recent Development

12.5 Silver Spring Networks

12.5.1 Silver Spring Networks Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Introduction

12.5.4 Silver Spring Networks Revenue in Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Silver Spring Networks Recent Development

12.6 Tendril Networks

12.6.1 Tendril Networks Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Introduction

12.6.4 Tendril Networks Revenue in Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Tendril Networks Recent Development

12.7 Calico Energy

12.7.1 Calico Energy Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Introduction

12.7.4 Calico Energy Revenue in Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Calico Energy Recent Development

12.8 Google

12.8.1 Google Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Introduction

12.8.4 Google Revenue in Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Google Recent Development

12.9 Motorola Mobility Holdings

12.9.1 Motorola Mobility Holdings Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Introduction

12.9.4 Motorola Mobility Holdings Revenue in Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Motorola Mobility Holdings Recent Development

Continuous…

