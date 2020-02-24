Smart Grid Sensors Market Overview and Regional Outlook Study 2018 – 2026

A smart grid is an electric power system that consists of automated control technology, sophisticated software solutions, and sensors for data control and data acquisition. Smart grids have significantly attracted the attention of industries and governments. Currently, smart grid sensors is a highly progressive technology in the field of power generation, transmission and distribution. Smart grid sensors are highly effective in sensing real-time data of climatic conditions and temperature of power lines while transmitting the energy. The data sensed is then used to enhance the reliability of power transmission and lower the power dissipation, which eventually minimizes the cost. Thus, smart grid sensors are highly efficient for use in commercial and residential buildings to increase the energy efficiency.

A smart grid sensor has become an innovative technique that uses the information & communication technology in the field of electricity generation, transmission and distribution. The smart grid distribution management and software such as SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) has jointly improved the existing power grid system in terms of adaptability, reliability, and efficiency. These factors are expected to promote growth of the smart grid sensors market during the forecast period. Moreover, the latest smart grid sensors do not need batteries to function. In other words, they are inductively powered.

Furthermore, advancements in the measurement science and standards for smart grid technologies have resulted in increased spending on research and development. This is anticipated to drive the smart grid sensors market in the near future. However, factors such as large data acquisition, energy counterfeit, and data security as well as accurate data sensing in harsh environments are expected to restrict the smart grid sensors market.

The smart grid sensors market can be segmented based on functionality domain, sensing parameter, application, and region. Based on functionality domain, the smart grid sensors market can be divided into generation, transmission, and distribution. Based on sensing parameter, the smart grid sensors market can be classified into voltage, current, temperature, continuity, phase measurement, and others. In terms of application, the smart grid sensors market can be segregated into SCADA, smart energy meter, AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure), and others. In terms of geography, the global smart grid sensors market can be divided into North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. Among these, Asia Pacific and Europe are anticipated to constitute a significant market share during the forecast period, owing to presence of a large number of power-generating companies in the region.

The smart grid sensors market is highly fragmented with various start-ups proliferating in the market, especially in developing economies. Manufacturers are increasing investments in research and development to offer innovative techniques for dissipation loss optimization while transmitting power to the general public. Furthermore, the design & production team of players operating in the smart grid sensors market are focusing on sensor functionality to manufacture high-precision smart grid sensor systems. Leading players operating in the smart grid sensors market are General Electric Company, ABB Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SA, Itron Inc., Landis+Gyr AG, Tech Mahindra Limited, Aclara Technologies LLC., S&C Electric Company, EsyaSoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Open Systems International, Inc., Wipro Limited, Kamstrup A/S, Trilliant Holdings Inc., NexGrid, LLC., Globema, Enel X North America, Inc., and e-Smart Systems Ltd.

