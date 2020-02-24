Sodium Sulfite Market : Research by Key players, Type and Application, Future Growth 2026

Sodium sulfite is formed by reacting sodium sulfate and soluble sodium salt of sulfurous acid. It is broadly used as a preservative for meats. It also prevents dried fruit from discoloring. Sodium sulfite is a white crystal that is used to convert elemental halogens, such as chloride and bromide, into their respective hydraulic acids. It is also used for reducing chlorine levels in pools and photography. Sodium sulfite is act as de-chlorinating, de-sulfurizing, and bleaching activities. Sodium sulfite agents are significantly used to maintain the fresh appearance of food products in food industries. They are also employed as components in various drugs to preserve their stability and potency. Sodium sulfite is one of the key compounds in the chemical and food & beverage industries. It helps extend the shelf life of chemicals, and foods and beverages.

Increase in awareness about health among consumers and rise in demand for purified water and nutritious food are important factors driving the global sodium sulfite market. Macro-economic factors that are boosting the global sodium sulfite market include growth in economy, rise in disposable income of consumers, and rapid rate of urbanization. Sodium sulfite is hazardous; it can lead to eye irritation and specific target organ toxicity. Thus, governments of various countries across the globe have enacted policies and regulations regarding the usage of sodium sulfite. These are the key factors restraining the global sodium sulfite market. The global sodium sulfite market can be segmented based on product type, end-user industry, and region. In terms of product type, the sodium sulfite market can be bifurcated into powder and liquid. The liquid segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Liquid sodium sulfite offers various properties. It is an oxidizing agent, bleaching agent, corrosion inhibitor, and anti-scaling agent, which is employed in textile, cosmetics, and pulp & paper industries. This is a key factor driving the demand for sodium sulfite during the forecast period.

In terms of end-user industry, the global sodium sulfite market can be classified into food & beverages, cosmetics, pulp & paper, textile, chemical, pharmaceutical, photographic, and others. The food & beverages segment is projected to expand at a fast pace during the forecast period. Sodium sulfite is used as preservative, intermediate, surface active agent, and process regulator in the food & beverages industry. It is employed as oxidizing agent, bleaching agent, corrosion inhibitor, and anti-scaling agent for various applications in textile and chemical industries. Rise in demand for quality papers in the paper & pulp industry is estimated to augment the sodium sulfite market in the near future. In terms of region, the global sodium sulfite market can be segregated into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to be the leading region of the global food & beverages industry during the forecast period. Increase in population in prominent countries such as India and China is driving the demand for food and beverages in these countries. This is a major factor driving the demand for sodium sulfite in India and China.

After Asia Pacific, North America is anticipated to account for large share of the global sodium sulfite market during the forecast period. Rise in investment in the chemical industry and research & development of new chemicals are prominent factors boosting the demand for sodium sulfite. The global sodium sulfite market is fragmented. Large numbers of companies operate at the global and regional level. Major companies include Allan Chemical Corporation, Sichuan Xin-xing Chemical Co., Ltd, Borden & Remington Corporation, Solvay Minerals Inc., General Chemicals, Olympic Chemical Limited, and Aditya Birla Chemicals.