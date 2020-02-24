Soybean | 2019 Market Research and Development, Future Outlook Analysis to 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Soybean Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The global soybean market to rise at a CAGR of 5.0% during the period between 2017 and 2025 to become worth US$215.746 bn by 2025 from US$146.23 bn in 2017.

Global Soybean Market: Overview

Transparency Market Research offer 8-year forecast for the global soybean market between 2017 and 2025. The global soybean market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements and opportunity in the soybean market. The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current challenges and future status of the global soybean market over the forecast period. This report also offer updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global and regional Soybean market.

Soybean (Glycine max) also known by names such as large bean, yellow bean, soy, soya, and golden bean is a species of legume with origin in East Asia. Soybean seeds are spherical in shape and are usually light yellow; however, some varieties are black, brown or green. Soybean can be processed in various forms and it can be consumed as a whole. Various soybean processed forms are soybean meal, soybean oil, soybean protein and others, which includes tofu, soybean milk, and fiber.



Global Soybean Market: Segmentation

Key Segments Covered

Source

End-Use

End-Product

Region

By source, the soybean market is segmented into conventional & organic. The organic segment is likely to be the most attractive segment in the forecast period on the backdrop of the rising consumer confidence towards organic food. On the basis of end-use, the soybean market can be segmented into food & beverages, personal care, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, animal feed & others. The animal feed segment is estimated to account for a significant revenue share of 75.1% in 2017 and is expected to register high growth rate during the forecast period. Furthermore, on the basis of end-product, the soybean market is segmented into Whole, protein, oil, meal, and others. The protein segment of the soybean market can be further sub-segmented into soy protein concentrates, isolates, and hydrolysates. Amongst these segments, the soybean meal segment is anticipated to occupy the largest market share of 72.9% in 2017.

The report includes market share of each segment according to the region with analysis towards market trends respectively. A section of the report highlights soybean demand. It also provides a market outlook for 2017–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the soybean ecosystem, including the new product developments as well as product offerings in the global soybean market. This study discusses key trends contributing to growth of the global soybean market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the global market.

Global Soybean Market: Competitive Analysis

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are soybean’s key players of the global soybean market. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the soybean space. Key players in the global soybean market includes Kerry Inc., Fuji Oil Group, House Foods Group Inc, The WhiteWave Foods Company, E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., CHS Inc., Cargill Inc, The Scoular Company, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, and the like.

