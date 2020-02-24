Sports Bras Market: Rise In The Population of Urban Working Women is Expected To Augment Sales of Sports Bras Drives Demand

Women’s lingerie products, especially bras, have evolved to include functional features such as comfort, shape, fit, and support. Many international manufacturers of lingerie products are expanding their portfolios. Manufacturers are focusing on key segments such as sports. The adoption of sports has increased in the recent past, owing to the participation of women in athletic activities. The sports market has a larger number of players and an established distribution network, especially in developed countries. Moreover, there has been a rise in demand for sports arms from developing countries, in which the population is expanding and the economy is expanding.

Sports bras are crafted from highly breathable fabrics and mesh fabrics and are available in different trims that add style to the garment. They are crafted with high-end fabrics to achieve moisture wicking properties. Sports bras are meant to be tight and light in style. They decrease movement and prevent injuries while the wearer is engaged in sports activities. Additionally, some manufacturers provide reversible sports bras. They also offer nursing sports to cater to new mothers. Moreover, some niche players are involved in this research with the help of a person who is more experienced in the sporting activities.

The global sports bras market is driven by an increase in the participation of women in sporting and athletic activities. Additionally, a rise in the population of urban working women is expected to augment sales of sports bras, especially in emerging economies. However, the market is challenged by the bulk supply of cheap products fabricated with cheap raw materials. Moreover, size ranges adopted by different players are different in terms of measurement.

This can lead consumers into buying wrong-sized products at times. Furthermore, the acceptable quality level inspection step is still not implemented stringently at manufacturing units, leading to fit issues in the final product. These factors are likely to hamper the global sports bra market in the near future. Sports bras are being increasingly adopted by women of all ages. This is expected to create a significant opportunity for manufacturers in the sports bras market. Key trends in the global sports bras market include super stretch materials and seamless designs.

Key players operating in the global sports bras market are Under Armour Inc. , Nordstrom Inc., Gap Inc., Hanesbrand, Inc., Nike Inc., Adidas AG, Jockey International, Inc., Victoria’s Secret, New Balance Athletics, Inc., Lululemon Athletics, Inc., PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corporation, and Columbia Sportswear among others.

