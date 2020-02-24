Stigmasterol-Rich Plant Sterols Market Size, Share – Industry Trends and Forecast 2017-2027

The latest report on the global Stigmasterol-Rich Plant Sterols market presents answers to crucial questions that are important to comprehend developments in the said A holistic and detailed overview of the global Stigmasterol-Rich Plant Sterols market that includes information derived from utilizing various quantitative and qualitative analysis techniques has been compiled in this latest market report. This compilation offers its readers a great overview of the Stigmasterol-Rich Plant Sterols market during a forecast period from 2017 to 2027.

Plant sterols are naturally occurring molecules and contain methyl, the ethyl group, and a double bond. Few of the benefits of plant sterol includes cholesterol-lowering actions, anti-atherogenicity activity, anti-cancer activity, and antioxidant activity, and the anti-inflammation activity. It is defined as plant sterols and stanols, which are found in the fatty tissues of the plants. Stigmasterol cannot be synthesized by animals and humans. Therefore, stigmasterol should be included in the diet due to its various health benefits. Stigmasterol is naturally available in almost all the plant origins, mainly in oils, and is also found in dry fruits and pulses. Stigmasterol is added to food for its blood cholesterol dropping properties. Various commercial products, which include finished goods and raw materials, have been launched which contains stigmasterol in different amounts. The stigmasterol market is expected to show a growth in single digit during the forecast period. As evaluated, the increase of this market is expected to be driven by substantial health benefits, growing end-use applications, and government campaigns concerning the consumption of stigmasterol.

Global Stigmasterol-rich plant sterols Market: Drivers and Restraints

The various health benefits of stigmasterol leading to increased application of the ingredient in food products is anticipated to drive the global market. Further, its growing end use application and the rising awareness levels regarding the health & wellness are the significant factors driving the global stigmasterol-rich plant sterols market. Research has indicated that stigmasterol is useful in the prevention of cancer which includes ovarian, breast, colon, and prostate cancer. However, side effects of stigmasterol are a major factor hindering the growth of this market.

Global Stigmasterol-rich plant sterols Market: Segmentation

By source the global Stigmasterol-rich plant sterols market is segmented into:

Plants Soybean Calabar bean Rapeseed Medicinal herbs

Vegetables

Legumes

Nuts

Seeds

Unpasteurized milk

By application the global Stigmasterol-rich plant sterols market is segmented into:

Food

Cosmetic

Pharmaceutical

Feed

Global Stigmasterol-rich plant sterols Market: Segmentation Overview

The global stigmasterol-rich plant sterols market is majorly segmented by source and by an application. By application, the global stigmasterol-rich plant’s sterols are sub-segmented into food & beverages, cosmetic, pharmaceuticals, and feed. Stigmasterol is widely used as food additive in food and beverage including sausages, bakery products, spreads, margarine, spicy sausages, and cold cuts.

Global Stigmasterol-rich plant sterols Market: Regional Outlook

The Stigmasterol-rich plant sterols market is segmented by regions into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Japan. North America and Europe are the major regions contributing to the global stigmasterol-rich plant sterols market growth and are collectively anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. These regions are projected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The approval of the regulators from the European Union, along with the increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases and the rising aging population are few of the major factors driving the global stigmasterol-rich plant sterols market.

Global Stigmasterol-rich plant sterols Market: Prominent vendors

Few of the prominent players in the global stigmasterol-rich plant sterols market are Raisio Plc., Bunge Limited, BASF SE, ADM, Cargill Inc., DuPont, Arboris, LLC, Gustav Parmentier GmbH, HyPhyto Inc., and Pharmachem Laboratories, Inc. amongst others. Few of the strategies adopted by the key players in the market are partnership and collaboration with other operators, expansion into the untapped market, and joint ventures with the organizations in emerging countries to gain the strong foothold in the market.

To ensure product differentiation and to acquire a considerable share of the market, major vendors are adopting creative strategies and are constantly developing innovative products. Most of the major Stigmasterol-rich plant sterols manufacturers concentrate on capitalizing their funds to maintain applications and technical marketing groups are appointed to serve the ever-changing needs of clients.

