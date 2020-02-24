Stock Clamshell Packaging Market Insights, Development, Opportunities and Forecast by 2028

The global Stock Clamshell Packaging Market report is based on comprehensive analysis conducted by experienced and professional experts. The report mentions, factors that are influencing growth such as drivers, restrains of the market. The report offers in-depth analysis of trends and opportunities in the Stock Clamshell Packaging Market. The report offers figurative estimations and predicts future for upcoming years on the basis of the recent developments and historic data. For the gathering information and estimating revenue for all segments, researchers have used top-down and bottom-up approach. On the basis of data collected from primary and secondary research and trusted data sources the report offers future predictions of revenue and market share.

Packaging is the process of enclosing or protecting a product for storage, transportation and sale. Stock clamshell packaging is a rigid packaging format that ensures protection of the product during storage and transportation. The design of stock clamshell packaging includes two halves of thermoformed plastic shell hinged or heat sealed together. Stock clamshell packaging is usually clear and transparent which allows better product view. Stock clamshell packaging is used to protect consumer goods and electronics to ensure product durability and also to prevent damage to the product.

Global Sock Clamshell Packaging Market: Segmentation

The global market for stock clamshell packaging is segmented on the basis of material type, product type, end-use, and size.

On the basis of the material type the global market for stock clamshell packaging is segmented as follows:

Plastic

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Recycled PET (R-PET)

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Molded Fiber

Others

On the basis of product type the global market for clamshell packaging is segmented as follows

Quad-fold

Trifold

Others

On the basis of end-use the global market for clamshell packaging is segmented as follows

Food

Consumer Electronics and Accessories

Cosmetics and Personal care

Homecare

Stationery

Others

Stock Clamshell Packaging: Dynamics

Stock clamshell packaging provides high clarity, tight seals and custom packaging to the product. Off the rack inventory makes stock clamshell packaging an appropriate option for products that don’t have large volumes. Stock clamshell packaging is ideal for cell phone accessories, hardware items, fishing lures, and memory products. Stock clamshell packaging is widely used for consumer products in modern day because it does not require long lead time to produce and ship. There is a variety of shapes and sizes are available in stock clamshell packaging that is best fitted to the requirements.

Stock clamshell packaging is a reliable option in the field of packaging because of its secure packaging which protects the product from damage. Stock clamshell packaging is widely used in food industry, electronic goods industry, and consumer goods industry. Packaging sector is concentrating towards the consumer interest, and at present, the basic priority of manufacturers are ease of use and convenience. Stock clamshell packaging is very effective in preventing damage to the product especially in the case of electronic items. Stock clamshell market experiences significant growth due to increasing demand from small as well large size companies. Manufacturers have come up with various innovative material solutions in stock clamshell packaging market, as plastic packaging is a major concern of environmental protection groups. The trend in manufacturing stock clamshell packaging is thermoformed clamshell packaging which is a type of hinged container. Stock clamshell packaging is re-closable and reusable packaging solution.

Stock Clamshell Packaging: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography stock clamshell packaging region is segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Japan. North America market for stock clamshell packaging is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Along with North America, Asia Pacific is another leading market for stock clamshell packaging. Demand for stock clamshell packaging is increasing in the small and medium business where they sell their products through e-commerce. Rising e-commerce is highly influencing stock clamshell packaging in Asia Pacific region.

Stock Clamshell Packaging: Major Players

Some of the players operating in the global clamshell packaging market include VisiPak Inc., Walter Drake, Inc., National Plastics, Inc., Plastic Ingenuity, Inc., Highland Packaging Solutions, Inc., Universal Plastics Corporation, Clearpack Engineering, Inc., Placon Corporation, Inc., Panic Plastics Inc., Dordan Manufacturing Company, Inc., Lacerta Goup, Inc., QPC Pack and Aikpak Plastic Forming.

