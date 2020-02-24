Tertiary-Butyl Methacrylate Market: Overview, Opportunities, Analysis of Features, Benefits, Manufacturing Cost and Forecast

Global Tertiary-Butyl Methacrylate Market: Overview

Tertiary-Butyl Methacrylate is defined as a colorless liquid with an ester like odor. It is less dense than water and insoluble in water. It has the molecular formula C8H14O2. Its other chemical names are 85-07-9, tert-butyl 2-methylprop-2-enoate, methacrylic acid, tert-butyl ester, 2-Propenoic acid, etc.

Tertiary-butyl methacrylate undergoes a decomposition process where the thermal decomposition of poly (t-butyl methacrylate) results in three distinct reactions: depolymerization to monomer, ester decomposition to isobutene and poly(methacrylic acid), and liberation of water from the resulting acid to give poly(methacrylic anhydride) as the ultimate in volatile residue. Depolymerization occurs rapidly at first but is soon completely inhibited by the products of ester decomposition. Methacrylic acid units, on the other hand, can depropagate quite readily since monomeric methacrylic acid is always found among volatile products in trace amounts. The ester decomposition phase of the reaction exhibits autocatalytic properties, and this is shown to be due to a catalytic effect of acid units on the decomposition of adjacent ester units, for which a mechanism is proposed.

Factors such as rise in demand from end-use industries such as automotive and construction are major drivers of the Tertiary-Butyl Methacrylate market owing to its wide usage. Moreover, the increase in demand for tertiary-butyl methacrylate in LCD and LED flat screens is also propelling the Tertiary-Butyl Methacrylate market. Furthermore, high investments in R&D activities by global manufacturers are anticipated ensure a robust expansion in the Tertiary-Butyl Methacrylate market. However, availability of substitutes is expected to hamper the expansion of the Tertiary-Butyl Methacrylate market.

Global Tertiary-Butyl Methacrylate Market: Key Segmets

Based on derivative, the Tertiary-Butyl Methacrylate market can be segmented into ethyl methacrylate, butyl methacrylate, methyl methacrylate, and tertiary-butyl methacrylate.

In terms of application, the tertiary-butyl methacrylate market can be classified into acrylic sheets, molding, paints & coatings, additives, and others. The molding segment dominated the tertiary-butyl methacrylate market owing to increase in demand for acrylic resins in end-use products such as tail lights of trucks and cars, instruments, clusters, etc.

Based on end-use industry, the Tertiary-Butyl Methacrylate market can be categorized into architecture & construction, advertisement & communication, electronics, automotive, and others. The automotive segment leads the market owing to widespread use of tertiary-butyl methacrylate in automotive glazing.

In terms of geography, the Tertiary-Butyl Methacrylate market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the Tertiary-Butyl Methacrylate market owing to rise in building & construction activities in the region.

Global Tertiary-Butyl Methacrylate Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the Tertiary-Butyl Methacrylate Market include Nippon Shokubai, Mitsubishi Chemical, Sumitomo Chemical, BASF, Eastman Chemical Company, LG Chem, The DOW Chemical Company, Evonik Industries, Arkema, and Hitachi Chemical.