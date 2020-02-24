Thoracic Outlet Syndrome (TOC) Treatment Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2018-2026

Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOC) is a group of disorders that cause pain in the neck, shoulder, and arms and numbness and tingling of the fingers. The thoracic outlet syndrome is caused by the compression of blood vessels and nerves in the space between the collarbone and the first rib known as thoracic outlet. The common causes of thoracic outlet syndrome include damage to the shoulder or neck, injuries caused because of sports-related activities, anatomical defects, tumors in chest, and obesity. There are three types of thoracic outlet syndromes: neurogenic, vascular, and non-specific. Treatment for thoracic outlet syndrome includes therapeutic drugs such as anti-inflammatory drugs, anti-coagulation drugs, and muscle relaxants. When medicinal therapy does not improve the symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome, surgical treatments are performed to relive them.

The global thoracic outlet syndrome treatment market is projected to be primarily driven by rise in incidence of thoracic outlet syndrome across the globe. It is estimated that around 8% of total population in the U.S. is affected by thoracic outlet syndrome. Women are more likely to be affected by thoracic outlet syndrome than men. Easy availability of diagnostics tools such as MRI and CT scan for detecting conditions such as presence of tumors and aneurysms causing nerve contraction, X-ray screening, electromyography (EMG), and nerve conduction study are likely to drive the expansion of the thoracic outlet syndrome treatment market. However, availability of alternative treatment methods such as physiotherapy treatment and home remedy treatment are likely to restrain the market.

The global thoracic outlet syndrome treatment market can be segmented based on type, drug class, distribution channel, and geography. In terms of type, the global thoracic outlet syndrome market can be categorized into neurogenic, vascular, and non-specific. Out of the three type of thoracic outlet syndromes, neurogenic is the most common type. More than 95% cases of reported thoracic outlet syndrome cases are neurogenic.

Neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome is characterized by the compression of the brachial plexus. In vascular thoracic outlet syndrome, one or more of the veins and arteries under the collarbone are compressed. In terms of drugs class, the global thoracic outlet syndrome market can be divided into non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID), skeletal muscle relaxants, anticoagulants, and botulinum toxin therapeutics. The NSAID drugs segment is projected to hold a prominent share of the global thoracic outlet syndrome treatment market owing to increased usage of NSAID drugs as the first line of treatment for thoracic outlet syndrome. NSAIDs are anti-inflammatory drugs used for controlling inflammation, pain, and fever.

NSAID drugs are easily available over the counter and are non-prescription drugs for the management of inflammation caused due to thoracic outlet syndrome. Ibuprofen is the most commonly used NSAID for the management of thoracic outlet syndrome. In botulinum toxin therapy, small amounts of botox is injected into muscle located in the neck. Anticoagulant drugs are used for dissolving blood clots present in arteries or veins. In terms of distribution channel, the global thoracic outlet syndrome market can be segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy store.

Based on geography, the global thoracic outlet syndrome therapy market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for a significant share of the global market owing to easy availability of NSAID drugs, rapidly growing elderly population, and well-established health care facilities in the region. Europe is projected to constitute a key share holder of global thoracic outlet syndrome treatment market by the end of 2026. The market in Asia Pacific is expedted to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing rapidly increasing number of patients with thoracic outlet syndrome in China, India, and Japan, changing health care infrastructure in the region, and easy availability of therapeutic drugs.

The global thoracic outlet syndrome market is highly fragmented with a large number of manufacturers holding prominent share in different regions. Key players operating in the global thoracic outlet syndrome market include Pfizer Inc., Mylan N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novartis AG, Allergan plc., Piramal Critical Care, Inc., Apotex Inc., Shire Plc, and Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC..

