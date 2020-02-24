Update On Recovered Paper Pulp Market: Current happenings and major developments in the global industry

Around a quarter of the globally produced municipal solid waste is composed of paper and paperboard. Therefore, in order to reduce the landfill area required for disposing municipal waste, paper mills are incorporating higher composition share of recovered paper pulp and promote their products as a sustainable solution. Recovered paper pulp, also known in the industry as deinked paper pulp, not only reduces the requirement of fresh or virgin pulp, but also require less conversion energy and cost as compared to virgin pulp. Paper suppliers’ requirement of promoting their product as a highly sustainable solution has driven the global recovered paper pulp market.

Global Recovered Paper Pulp Market Dynamics

The present usage of recovered paper pulp in the writing and printing paper is as low as 8%, while that in newsprint paper is as high as 80%. The composition share of recovered paper pulp is gradually increasing in the hygiene and packaging paper. Various paper companies including Mondi Plc, offer wide range of paper products composed of recovered paper pulp. Packaging paper segment account for more than half of the paper pulp consumption, creating significantly large opportunity for the global recovered paper pulp market.

Flotation deinking is the most widely preferred method for converting the waste paper and paperboard into recovered paper pulp, followed by bleaching and washing. Graphic paper conversion for newspaper and magazine printing specifically prefer flotation deinked recovered paper pulp. These factors have driven the global recovered paper pulp market across the globe.

Global Recovered Paper Pulp Market Segmentation

The global recovered paper pulp market can be segmented on the basis of deinking process as

Flotation Deinking

Bleaching

Washing

The global recovered paper pulp market can be segmented on the basis of end-use as

Hygiene Paper

Packaging Paper Carton Board Corrugated Board Flexible Paper

Writing & Printing Paper

Newsprint Paper

Molded Pulp products

Consumer Products & Others

Global Recovered Paper Pulp Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the global recovered paper pulp market are