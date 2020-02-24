VVT & Start-Stop Systems Market Incredible Possibilities and Industry Growth 2019-2025

Global VVT & Start-Stop Systems Market: Overview

This report on the global VVT & start-stop systems market has been developed by professional market research analysts and aspires to serve as a credible business tool for its targeted audiences such as automotive electronic system manufacturers, investment firms, VVT and start-stop system manufacturers, private equity firms, automotive component manufacturers, and vehicle manufacturers. This report projected the demand for VVT start-stop systems to increment at a healthy CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. Rapidly decreasing oil reserves, strict emission norms, increasing fuel prices, and hybridization of vehicles are some of the key factors augmenting the demand in the global VVT & start-stop systems market, although high cost of these products and substantial maintenance cost are a few hindrances challenging the prosperity.

Global VVT & Start-stop Systems Market: Research Methodology

This research is a careful summation of two parts, primary and secondary research, which were conducted specifically to understand and arrive at trends before using them to forecast the expected revenue of the global VVT & start-stop systems market. A major chunk of our research efforts depended on information collected from in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of experts of the industry as well as opinion leaders. On the other hand, the secondary research for the development of this report included study of company websites, press releases, annual reports, various international and national databases. The logic behind the secondary research was for the report to provide qualitative and quantitative estimated market size in terms of US$ Mn for each product, technology, fuel type, and feature type. In addition to that, the report provides estimated market size in terms of US$ Mn for various geographic regions for the period 2017 to 2022, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. To evaluate the revenue generated from each product, the report has considered their launch date in the market, customer acceptance, price of the product, volume sales, trends in industry, and adoption rate across all the geographies.

Global VVT & Start-stop Systems Market: Segmentations

On the basis of product-type, the global VVT & start-stop systems market has been segmented into dual over-head cam (DOHC) and single over-head cam (SOHC). In the present scenario, the DOHC segment constitutes the most prominent chunk of demand and is projected to increment at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022, when it is estimated to be worth US$37,922.9 mn. Technology-wise, the market for VVT start-stop systems has been bifurcated into cam phasing, cam phasing plus changing, belt-driven, direct starter, enhanced starter, and integrated starter. Based on fuel type, the global VVT & start-stop systems market has been classified into gasoline and diesel, whereas application-wise, this market has been categorized into compact passenger cars, mid-sized passenger cars, premium passenger cars, luxury passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.

Geographically, this report categorizes the global stretcher chair market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Japan. The current size of the market and its futuristic prospects for each of these regions has been provided for the period from 2017 to 2022, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2022, considering 2016 as the base year. One of the key aspect of this report is that it provides market size and forecast for major countries in the respective regions. The region of North America include the U.S. and Canada, Latin America includes Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico, Europe includes the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Nordic, APEJ includes China, India, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Australia, and MEA includes GCC countries, South Africa, Israel, and Nigeria.

Global VVT & Start-stop Systems Market : Competitive Landscape

Denso Corporation, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Magna International Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Hitachi Ltd., Toyota Motors, Johnson Controls, Inc., BMW, Eaton Corporation plc, Valeo S.A., and Schaeffler AG are some of the prominent companies of VVT & start-stop systems market who have been profiled in this report.