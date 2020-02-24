Worldwide Analysis On Military Airborne Radar Market Strategies And Forecast, 2019 To 2025

This industry study presents the global Military Airborne Radar market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Military Airborne Radar production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Military Airborne Radar in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Raytheon, Saab, etc.

Radar is an object-detection system that uses radio waves to determine the range, angle, or velocity of objects. It can be used to detect aircraft, ships, spacecraft, guided missiles, motor vehicles, weather formations, and terrain. A radar system consists of a transmitter producing electromagnetic waves in the radio or microwaves domain, a transmitting antenna, a receiving antenna (often the same antenna is used for transmitting and receiving) and a receiver and processor to determine properties of the object(s). Radio waves (pulsed or continuous) from the transmitter reflect off the object and return to the receiver, giving information about the object’s location and speed.

Airborne radar system is designed to detect aircraft, ships and vehicles at long ranges and perform control and command of battle space in an air engagement by directing fighter and attack aircraft strikes.

Global Military Airborne Radar market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Military Airborne Radar.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Raytheon

Saab

Israel Aerospace Industries

Leonardo

Northrop Grumman

Lockheed Martin

L3 Technologies

Bae Systems

Harris Corporation

Thales Group

Military Airborne Radar Breakdown Data by Type

by Radar Type

Detection & Search

Targeting

Navigation

Others

by Frequency Band

VHF/UHF Band

L Band

S Band

C Band

X Band

Ku/Ka/K Band

Military Airborne Radar Breakdown Data by Application

Surveillance

Weapon Guidance

Airborne Mapping

Others

Military Airborne Radar Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Military Airborne Radar status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Military Airborne Radar manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Military Airborne Radar market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

