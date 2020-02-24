Xenon Gas Market Future Growth, Size & Revenue Projection

Global Xenon Gas Market: Overview

Xenon is a trace gas obtained from the earth’s atmosphere. It can also can be produced commercially in air separation units as a by-product of the separation of oxygen and nitrogen. Xenon is a colorless, odorless, tasteless, inflammable, and non-reactive noble gas. It is the brightest among all the noble gases. Xenon emits blue light when electric current is passed through it. This gas is stored in sealed glass or metal containers under standard pressure and temperature.

The global xenon gas market is driven by rise in demand from the lighting solutions and insulations industries. Xenon does not react to heat. Therefore, it is ideal for use in lighting solutions. Rise in demand for insulated widows in the commercial and industrial space boosts the xenon gas market. The growing health concerns due to the reactivity of the other gases like hydrogen, carbon, sulfur, etc is boosting the demand for xenon gas. However, use of hydrogen and nitrogen gases in place of xenon gas can be a major challenge for the xenon gas market. The amount of xenon gas present in the atmosphere is limited, and the demand for it is rising rapidly. The market for xenon gas is niche, and the number of suppliers in this market is less. Therefore, the cost of the gas is high. This is likely to hamper the xenon gas market. The replacement of xenon gas with LED lights is a major threat for the xenon gas market.

Global Xenon Gas Market: Key Segments

In terms of end-use industry, the xenon gas market can be segmented into automotive & transportation, manufacturing processes, aerospace & aircraft, electrical & electronics, construction, health care, etc. In the automotive & transportation industry, xenon gas is mainly used in headlamps and tail lamps and is also used for laser cutting of materials. In the aerospace & aircraft industry, xenon gas is used in lighting and as fuel for electric propulsion systems for space crafts. In the electrical & electronics industry, xenon gas is mostly used for electronic chip manufacturing. In the health care industry, xenon is mostly used as a medical anesthetic and for laser treatments.

Based on mode of supply, the xenon gas market can be segmented into cylinders, tonnage, and bulk supply. Xenon gas is packaged into cylinders with pressure of up to 300 bar. The cylinders are made up of steel or aluminum with high strength to avoid leakage and enable them to withstand high pressure. For customers who need large amounts of xenon, the gas can be transported with the help of tonnage at the site or at the air separation plant. Xenon gas is supplied in bulk at the sites. It is in compressed liquid form. After releasing pressure, it again turns into gaseous form.

In terms of region, the global xenon gas market can be split into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to drive the global xenon gas market duet to rise in demand from the aerospace industry and energy efficient applications. The xenon gas market in North America and Europe is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to rise in xenon gases consumption in laser and aerospace applications. The xenon gas market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, as the aerospace and other industries are underdeveloped in these regions.

Global Xenon Gas Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global xenon gas market are Proton Gases, Noble Gas Solutions, The Linde Group, Noble Energy Inc., Airgas Inc., Praxair Inc Air, Liquide S.A., Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd., Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., American Gas Products, Ingas AE, Cryoin Engineering Ltd., Proton Gases (India) Pvt. Ltd., Iceblick LLC., Messer Group GmbH, etc.

