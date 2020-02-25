Advanced High-Strength Steel in Automotive- Global Market Statistics, Study and forecast to 2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Advanced High-Strength Steel in Automotive Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

High-strength low-alloy steel(HSLA) is a type ofalloy steelthat provides better mechanical properties or greater resistance to corrosion thancarbon steel. HSLA steels vary from other steels in that they are not made to meet a specific chemical composition but rather to specific mechanical properties. They have a carbon content between 0.050.25% to retainformabilityandweldability. Other alloying elements include up to 2.0% manganese and small quantities.

ofcopper,nickel,niobium,nitrogen,vanadium,chromium,molybdenum,titanium,calcium,rare earth elements, orzirconium.Copper, titanium, vanadium, and niobium are added for strengthening purposes.

The advanced high-strength steel market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth and is projected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Advanced High-Strength Steel in Automotive.

This industry study presents the global Advanced High-Strength Steel in Automotive market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Advanced High-Strength Steel in Automotive production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type.

The consumption of Advanced High-Strength Steel in Automotive in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Baoshan Iron & Steel, ArcelorMittal, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Baoshan Iron & Steel

ArcelorMittal

Tata Steel

Kobe Steel

POSCO

SSAB

ThyssenKrupp

United Steel

AK Steel

Advanced High-Strength Steel in Automotive Breakdown Data by Type

Dual Phase Steel

Martensitic Steel

Boron Steel

TRIP Steel

Others

Advanced High-Strength Steel in Automotive Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Advanced High-Strength Steel in Automotive Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Advanced High-Strength Steel in Automotive Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

