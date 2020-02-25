Aerobridge Market – Comprehensive study by Global Innovations, New Business Developments and Top Companies

An aerobridge is a surrounded moveable or fixed connector which is extended from an airport terminal gate to an aircraft for passenger boarding and disembark from an aircraft. An aerobridge is also known as jetway, airbridge, gangway or skybridge. The aerobridge are attached at one point of the terminal by a pivot and can be moved left or right, raised or lowered, retracted or extended according to the aircraft position and size of the aircraft. The leveling of these aerobridges are controlled by an operator stationed in the cab, which is like a canopy that allows weather proof seal. The major advantages of these aerobridge are they provide all enhanced security operations at the terminals and provide passengers with all-weather dry access during boarding and disembarking the aircraft.

The rapid increase in construction of new airports across the globe is boosting the market for aerobridge. More the airports, more will be the air traffic worldwide, which in turn will increase the interest of modern aircrafts among the aircraft manufacturers. The construction of new and modern airports demands for all the modern technologies in order to make it convenient for the passengers as well as the airlines crews. Aerobridges makes it convenient to board or disembark an aircraft in any weather conditions without being exposed to the environment. The aerobridges are safe and secured as once they get attached to the aircraft door, the bridge is fixed and cannot be moved without the operator. The safety of aerobridges over the conventional style of boarding the aircraft is fueling the aerobridge market to grow in coming years.

The growth of aerobridge market is poised by different factors, however, the market growth is hindered by the high costs of the aerobridges. To manufacture the all-weather dry access gateway for the passengers, the manufacturers of aerobridges are designing the same equipped with internal air ducting systems in order to maintain the optimum temperature inside the aerobridge. The elevation systems are equipped with redundant safety systems in order to ensure the correct alignment of the lifting columns. These systems are extremely costly and integrating them into the aerobridges increases the cost of final product. The high cost of the aerobridges are limiting the small and medium sized airports to use the aerobridges.

In developing countries many domestic as well as international airports are not equipped with aerobridges, which possess a potential opportunity for the market to grow in future. Countries such as Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Thailand, Vietnam, and Brazil among others are still not equipped with aerobridges in all the domestic and international airports. In addition, major airliners are introducing their fleets to untapped regional routes in order to facilitate business and leisure travel. Due to this, various small and medium airport authorities have increased their focus on upgrading their airports with an objective to enhance passenger convenience.

The aerobridge market is segmented on basis of type, structure, drive systems, product types and geography. Based on type, the aerobridge market is segmented as fixed aerobridges and moveable aerobridges. Moveable aerobridges captured the largest market globally due to its advantage over the fixed aerobridges. The different types of structure of aerobridges are steel-walled aerobridges and glass-walled aerobridges. The steel-walled aerobridges are the most widely used in 2016 while the glass-walled aerobridges are the fastest growing segment. Based on drive systems, the market for aerobridge is segmented as electro-mechanical aerobridge and hydraulic aerobridge. The electro-mechanical aerobridges are the emerging segment in the drive systems segment in the aerobridge market. By product types, apron drive bridge, nose loader bridge, T-bridge and Commuter bridge.

The major manufacturers of aerobridge across the globe are Thyssenkrupp AG, CIMC Group Ltd., Shinmaywa Industries Ltd., Adelte Group, Vataple Group Ltd., Ameribridge, Inc., Airport Equipment Ltd., FMT Airport Gate Support Systems AB, Hubner GmbH & Co. Kg., and John Bean Technologies Corporation among others.