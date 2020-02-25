Research Report on “Alcohol Abuse Monitoring Market Analysis By Size, Share, Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape, With Regional Forecast To 2025”.

Alcohol abuse is a severe problem and addiction that affects people at all age groups. Alcohol abuse has reported many serious cases and injuries in the recent past. Moreover, alcohol abuse also plays a role in many major social problems, such as drunk driving, violence, stress, and child abuse etc. thus alcohol abuse needs to be controlled and monitored. This can be done through alcohol abuse monitoring testing, alcohol abuse monitoring technology is designed to measure alcohol consumption level in the individual. Most of the time alcohol abuse monitoring applied to drunk drivers who consume alcohol while driving. Thus it allows courts or other authorities to conclude whether delinquents are amenable with abstinence orders. The alcohol abuse monitoring devices give reading on the digital screen instantly. As a result, the alcohol abuse monitoring technology is commonly used to monitor alcohol drinking behavior. There is certain type of alcohol abuse monitoring devices and technology available in the market. According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) study that continuous alcohol abuse monitoring is more effective for monitoring drinking behavior than random testing.

Alcohol Abuse Monitoring Market: Drivers and Restraint

Several factors driving the market growth of global alcohol abuse monitoring is stringent initiatives taken against the alcohol abuse by government and healthcare authorities, advanced alcohol abuse monitoring devices availability also drives the market growth over forecast period. The major driver of alcohol abuse monitoring market is awareness regarding alcohol abuse problems, low cost of devices, minimal specialized staff required to operate the alcohol abuse monitoring device also boost the growth of the market over forecast period. However, less accuracy lack of law enforcement staff in developing countries may hamper the growth of the alcohol abuse monitoring market.

Alcohol Abuse Monitoring Market: Segmentation

The global market for alcohol abuse monitoring segmented by Product Type, Modality Type, Technology, End User and geography:

Segmentation by Product Type Instrument Software

Segmentation by Modality Type Wearable Non-Wearable

Segmentation by Technology Sensors GPS Systems Others

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Government departments Drug rehabilitation centers Drug testing laboratories Others

Segmented by geography North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific The Middle East and Africa



Alcohol Abuse Monitoring Market: Overview

Technologically advanced alcohol abuse monitoring technology and d systems and stringent government norms in various countries are expected to create significant opportunities for the market growth over the forecast period.

Based on Product Type, global alcohol abuse monitoring market segmented into Instrument and Software

Based on Modality Type, global alcohol abuse monitoring market can be segmented into Wearable and Non-Wearable

Based on Technology, global alcohol abuse monitoring market can be segmented into Sensors, GPS Systems, and Others

Based on End User, global alcohol abuse monitoring market can be segmented into Hospitals, Government departments, Drug rehabilitation centers, Drug testing laboratories and others.

Alcohol Abuse Monitoring Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic regions, Global alcohol abuse monitoring market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the Alcohol abuse monitoring followed by Europe and will continue to dominate the global alcohol abuse monitoring market attributed to having higher number of alcohol abuse cases. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region owing to rapid growth in alcohol consumption and drinking drive cases

Alcohol Abuse Monitoring Market: Key Market Participants

The key market players in the global alcohol abuse monitoring market include Alcohol Monitoring Systems, Inc., BI Incorporated, Electronic Sentencing Alternative, StreeTime Technologies, Tarheel Monitoring, LLC, Sentinel, BACtrack, 3M Company and others.

