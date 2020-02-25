Alcohol Withdrawal Syndrome Treatment Market Estimated to Observe Significant Growth during 2018-2026

The scope of alcohol withdrawal ranges from such minor indications such as tremulousness and insomnia to severe complications such as delirium tremens and withdrawal seizures. Even though the physical examination and history of patients are normally enough to diagnose alcohol withdrawal syndrome, other disorders may present with equivalent indications. Most patients experiencing alcohol withdrawal can be treated effectively and safely as outpatients. Pharmacological treatment involves the use of medicines that are cross-tolerant with liquor. Benzodiazepines are used to treat alcohol withdrawal features as they have cross-tolerance with alcohol. Carbamazepine is an appropriate substitute to a benzodiazepine in the outpatient treatment of patients with mild to moderate alcohol withdrawal syndrome. Medicines such as clonidine, beta blockers, phenytoin, and haloperidol may be used as assistants to a benzodiazepine in the treatment of complicated alcohol withdrawal.

The global alcohol withdrawal syndrome market is primarily driven by the rise in cases of excessive alcohol users and increasing psychological diseases across worldwide, rate of diagnosis and treatment of alcohol withdrawal etc. Conversely, excessive use of Benzodiazepines and growing suicidal tendencies among users may hamper the growth of the alcohol withdrawal market in the upcoming future. On the other hand, increasing number of generic medicines used in alcohol withdrawal treatments, competitive business strategies among the major pharmaceutical companies, governments’ initiatives to check excessive use of alcohol etc. will provide the global alcohol withdrawal market an opportunity to propel during the forecast period.

Get Report PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=61281

The global alcohol withdrawal syndrome treatment market can be segmented based on product, patient, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product, the global alcohol withdrawal syndrome treatment market can be categorized into diazepam, chlordiazepoxide, lorazepam, oxazepam, and others. Diazepam is a long-acting benzodiazepine, primarily utilized for the treatment of alcohol withdrawal syndrome. It is a prescription drug available in the form of tablets and solutions. Brand names for diazepam are Valium and Diazepam Intensol. Lorazepam is a benzodiazepine class of drug that acts in the short term and is used as an anxiolytic drug. It is a prescription drug and is available in the form of tablets and solutions under the brand Ativan.

In terms of patient, the global alcohol withdrawal syndrome treatment market can be classified into in-patient and out-patient. Based on distribution channel, the global alcohol withdrawal syndrome treatment market can be divided into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Retail pharmacies are stores from where drugs are dispensed to patients. A community retail pharmacy can be an independent pharmacy, a supermarket pharmacy, a chain pharmacy, or a mass merchandiser pharmacy with a state license to dispense medications to the general public at retail prices as a pharmacy. A hospital pharmacy is a department or service in a hospital that is responsible for the supply of medicines to hospital ward patients as well as ambulatory patients. An online pharmacy, Internet pharmacy, or mail-order pharmacy is a pharmacy that operates over the Internet and delivers orders to customers through shipping companies. An increase in the preference for online purchasing is expected to boost the online pharmacies segment during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, the alcohol withdrawal syndrome treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global alcohol withdrawal syndrome treatment market, due to a rapid change in lifestyle and availability of better treatment options. Moreover, an increase in addiction to alcohol, smoking, and drugs among youngsters is projected to drive the market. Europe holds a prominent share of the global alcohol withdrawal syndrome treatment market. The alcohol withdrawal syndrome treatment market in Asia pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate in the coming years, due to changes in lifestyle and increase in the consumption of alcohol among the population. Moreover, a rise in health care concerns related to alcohol consumption among the population, increase in health care expenditure, and availability of inexpensive generic products along with branded products are expected to boost the alcohol withdrawal syndrome treatment market in the region.

Inquire for the Discount on the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=61281

Some of the key players operating in alcohol withdrawal syndrome treatment market are Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Mylan N.V., H.Lundbeck A/S, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Apotex Inc., Aurobindo Pharma, and other prominent players.