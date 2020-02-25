Animal Biotechnology Market – Global Industry Key Players, Share, Demand, Growth Opportunities – Analysis 2019 to 2025

Animal Biotechnology Market 2019

Animal biotechnology refers to the branch of biotechnology, which deals with the molecular biology techniques for producing genetically engineered animals (whose genome are modified), in order to make them suitable for pharmaceutical, industrial or agricultural applications. The genetically modified animals have improved growth rates, synthesized therapeutic proteins, and are resistant to various diseases. Increasing R&D by the major market players, rising regulatory approvals, and the rising focus toward cloning and transgenic animals are contributing to the market growth. However, high cost of research and development, and the ethical issues associated with animal biotechnology products may adversely affect the market growth.

The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Animal Biotechnology market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Animal Biotechnology in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Animal Biotechnology in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Animal Biotechnology market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Animal Biotechnology market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Bayer AG

Merck &, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi

Biogenesis Bago

Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.

Boehringer Inghlem

Virbac Inc.

Zoetis

Market size by Product

Diagnostic Tests

Drugs

Reporductive & Genetic Produtcs

Vaccines

Market size by End User

Preventive Care for Animals

Development of Animal Pharmaceuticals

Food Safety and Drug Development

Others

Market size by Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

