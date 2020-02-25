Apricot Extract Market : Distinctive graphics and analysis of major market segments 2018 – 2026

Apricot extract is a botanical ingredient obtained from the apricot (a fruit initially cultivated in China 3000 years ago). It is made up of carotenoids and polyphenols. Apricot extract is usually used for the nourishment and moisturization as it contains essential fatty acids and vitamin A. Apricot extract has the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant property which helps in improving the heart health and reduce the risk of infections. Apricot extract is an emollient that helps in soothing, smoothing and softening skin. Apricot extracts contain several nourishing nutrients, minerals, and vitamins. Among them, the chief nutrient is linoleic acid which has the strengthening and calming effect on the skin. It is available in the liquid and powder form in the market. Bound to the above factors, it is expected that the demand for the product would be high during the forecast period.

Apricot extract has numerous applications in several fields. It helps to cure various health problems such as constipation, control blood pressure, improve bone health, and protect eyesight, cures dry, flaky and irritated skin and hair. Apricot extract is also used in various foods and beverages as a flavor ingredient. It adds flavor to various bakeries and confectioneries product including pastries, cakes, ice cream. Apricot extract is widely being used in cosmetics industries. In many cosmetic products such as soaps, face wash, and scrubs apricot extract is widely used. In addition, it is used in dietary supplements which would additionally enhance the demand of apricot extract in the near future. So, by these factors, it is expected that the demand for apricot extract would be high in the near future.

Globally growing health and wellness consciousness is expected to boost the demand for the apricot extract market as apricot extract has several health benefits. In addition, increasing trend of grooming would have a significant impact on the apricot extract market. Since apricot extract is used in various cosmetic products including face wash, soaps, scrubs, and face cream. Also, globally growing number of bakeries and confectioneries is expected to give a lucrative growth to the apricot extract market as apricot extract is widely used as a flavor ingredient in the food and beverages. New players who are going to invest in the market should focus on the dietary supplements as the demand for dietary supplement is increasing globally due to the growing fitness trend. By considering the growing application and demand for the product, it is expected that the apricot extract market will grow positive during the upcoming years.

