Automatic Content Recognition Market 2017 Global Current and Future Trends, Leading Players, Industry Segments and Regional Forecast By 2025

The global Automatic Content Recognition market has been exclusively and elaborately examined in this report while taking into account some of the most pivotal factors holding the capability to influence growth. For the said forecast tenure, the report has shed light on critical market dynamics, which include trends, opportunities, restraints, and growth drivers. The analysts have provided ample of information on the growth of the market across various regions and using estimations in terms of revenue. Market segmentation is another crucial part of the study where the report unveils significant growth opportunities in various segments of the global Automatic Content Recognition market.

The market for automatic content recognition is gaining significant momentum across the world, thanks to the continual advent of new technologies. The significant rise in the application of automatic content recognition in smart TVs and various second screen devices, such as wearable devices and smartphones, are driving the growth of this market substantially. The escalating installation of automatic content recognition solutions in media enterprises for various applications, such as broadcast monitoring and audience measurement, are the major driving factors for the growth of this market. Automatic content recognition solutions find significant application in the media and entertainment, defense and public safety, e-commerce, consumer electronics, education, IT and telecommunication, automotive, healthcare, and the avionics industries. Among these, the media and entertainment sector has surfaced as the leading end user of these solutions.

In term of the geography, the global automatic content recognition market reports its presence across North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and the Middle East and South Africa. Europe and North America are projected to lead the global market over the next few years, thanks to the rising investment by companies in research and development activities in these regions. Asia pacific, on the other hand, is projected to report the most promising growth in the overall market in the years to come.

Automatic content recognition (ACR) is a technology to identify content available in a media file or played on a media device. This enables users to obtain specific information about the content that they just experienced without any search efforts or text based input. Automatic content recognition provides a solution for various brands to engage with television viewers on their second screens. Technology present viewers with second-screen content that’s synced with the TV program and enables networks to measure a specific show’s audience viewership in real time. Automatic content recognition works by making a digital mark from content on the television screen. This information can be used to identify the on screen content, and to sync with other automatic content recognition enabled devices, such as tablets and phones. According to IBM report, for television networks, the real benefit of automatic content recognition is precise to audience measurement.

The automatic content recognition market is expected to grow due to rapid deployment of innovative automatic content recognition technology in the marketplace and increasing integration of automatic content recognition in smart TVs. Samsung and LG are among the organizations that have adopted automatic content recognition software into their Smart TVs. These smart TVs can then keep tabs on the content stream of what viewer is seeing on television. Many companies are entering into the automatic content recognition domain. For instance, a company named Nielsen finalizes the acquisition of Gracenote from Tribune Media Services. With this acquisition, Nielsen gets access to the Gracenote technology and data that personalizes the user experience around the consumption of music, sports and video content. For marketers, automatic content recognition has an ability to revamp TV-viewing analytics. The increasing integration of automatic content recognition in media companies, advertisers and content providers will open up an opportunities for measuring audience engagement and cross-promotion. Furthermore, automatic content recognition offers various companies to expand their TV campaigns to digital, and measure attribution, engagement, and effectiveness of campaigns, which are not targeted across all platforms.

Privacy and security act as a major constraints for the growth of automatic content recognition market. However, due to these privacy concerns many television companies are providing option to manually turn off the TV snooping feature. For instance, in order to use a Sony Android TV, people need to agree to Google’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which people can see when configuring the Sony Android TV for the first time.

Various revenue-generating benefits that automatic content recognition brings to the television environment along with the integration of internet of things (IoT) and big data analytics in automatic content recognition technology. That is expected to bring novel opportunity for automatic content recognition market during forecast period. For instance, various operators can increase their revenue since, automatic content recognition provides operators with analytical data, based on the viewing habits of the consumers by enabling them to send targeted advertising campaigns directly to the viewer. Additionally, operators can use automatic content recognition technologies into online services like e-commerce by providing an interactive and immersive experience to the viewer.

Automatic content recognition market can be segmented by Application, technology and region. On the basis of application, automatic content recognition market can be segmented as content Identification, broadcast Monitoring, content enhancement, audience measurement, others. Furthermore, on the basis of technology it can be segmented as passive finger- prints, digital watermarks and others.

Geographically automatic content recognition market can be segmented into North America, South America, Asia-pacific, Middle East and South Africa and Europe. North America and Europe are expected to lead due to increasing investment in research & development activity with respect to automatic content recognition technology. However, Asia pacific region is expected to grow at a significant rate due to increasing adoption of automatic content recognition software by prominent companies in this region.

Some of the key players in automatic content recognition market are Audible Magic, muffin Gmbh, Gracenote, Inc., Viant Technology LLC., Datascouting, ivitec GmbH, Viscovery, VoiceBase, Inc., ACR cloud, Clarifai Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc. and more.

