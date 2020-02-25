NEV Taxi Market to Reach US$560.5 mn by 2020

Owing to consistent government efforts to promote NEV taxis as a means to reduce air pollution, the NEV taxi market in China is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The report predicts the market to exhibit growth at a 36.5% CAGR during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020. In-depth analysis of NEV taxi market has been presented in the report, mentioning the key drivers, restraints, latest trends, and future opportunities in the market. To support its analysis of the growth factors for the market, the report collects crucial data related to the market, thereby presenting a comprehensive picture of the overall NEV taxi market in China.

The report uses latest research techniques to study the entire value chain of the NEV taxi market. Profiling key market players and using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis, the report provides detailed information about the vendor landscape of the NEV taxi market.

Overview of the NEV Taxi Market in China

In Chinese cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Xi’an, PM2.5 (particles with an aerodynamic diameter less than 2.5 μm) air pollution is a major concern. The concentration levels of PM2.5 in all these cities exceed WHO air quality guidelines. The report points out that to reduce pollution across the nation as well as dependence on foreign oil imports, the Chinese government has been offering high subsidies on the purchase of new energy vehicles. National and regional price subsidies on NEV taxis, with special reference to key cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangdong have been discussed in the report. The government has also started NEV taxi fleets, which will fuel the growth of the market.

Increase in demand for long range new energy vehicles has led battery suppliers to striving to improve the technology behind it. The report provides information on some of the battery suppliers and indicates that advanced technology such as vehicle-to-grid and battery swapping technologies will create a massive opportunity for the NEV taxi market. However, the report indicates that the absence of comprehensive infrastructure along with the high cost of NEV taxis could deter the growth of the market.

The report categorizes the NEV taxi market based upon the ownership of the vehicles. A detailed analysis of individually and company-owned NEV taxis has been presented in the report. The NEV taxi market has been also segmented on the basis of range. The report predicts that the short range taxi segment is expected to grow consistently, as commuters prefer short range taxis to travel within a city. The long range taxi segment is predicted to expand thanks to advances in battery technology.

Companies mentioned in the research report:

Mentioning the competition in China NEV Taxi market, the report points out that BYD Auto Co. Ltd. is the leading player followed by Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co Ltd (JAC). Changan Automobile Co. Ltd, Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co. Ltd. (BAIC), Dongfeng Nissan Passenger Vehicle Company, and Beiqi Foton Motor Co. Ltd., are some of the other key competitors in the market.

Market Segmentation on the basis of Ownership:

Company Owned

Individually Owned

Market Segmentation on the basis of Taxi Range:

Short Range NEV Taxis

Long Range NEV Taxis

