Automotive MEMS Sensor Market Scenario, Business Overview & Forecast 2025

A MEMS sensor is a small-scale microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) device for detecting and measuring magnetic fields (Magnetometer). Many of these operate by detecting effects of theLorentz force: a change in voltage orresonant frequencymay be measured electronically, or a mechanical displacement may be measured optically. Compensation for temperature effects is necessary. Its use as a miniaturizedcompassmay be one such simple example application.

A MEMS sensor is a small-scale microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) device for detecting and measuring magnetic fields (Magnetometer). Many of these operate by detecting effects of theLorentz force: a change in voltage orresonant frequencymay be measured electronically, or a mechanical displacement may be measured optically. Compensation for temperature effects is necessary. Its use as a miniaturizedcompassmay be one such simple example application.

North America and Europe remains the two largest markets for the automotive MEMS sensors, while Asia-Pacific along with Rest of the World regions have witnessed comparatively higher growth rate, in the past few years.

This industry study presents the global Automotive MEMS Sensor market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Automotive MEMS Sensor production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type.

The consumption of Automotive MEMS Sensor in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Analog Devices, Delphi Automotive, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Analog Devices

Delphi Automotive

Denso

Freescale Semiconductors

GE

Harman

Hitachi

infineon Technologies

Invensense

Murata Electronics

Panasonic

Robert Bosch

Sensata Technologies

Stmicroelectronics

Automotive MEMS Sensor Breakdown Data by Type

Inertial Sensor

Microphone

Pressure Sensor

Automotive MEMS Sensor Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Automotive MEMS Sensor Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Automotive MEMS Sensor Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

