Automotive Wiper Motor Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2018 – 2026

The automotive wiper motor is an electromechanical component of the vehicle that is used for the proper movement of the wiper system. The wiper is used to clear water, dust, ice, and smudges on the windshield. It is the most commonly and widely used accessory in the automotive industry.. The windshield wiper motor generates a rotational output, which is converted into a reciprocating motion with the help of linkages in order to operate the windshield wiper blades.

The global automotive wiper motor market is expected to expand during the forecast period due to an increase in the demand for vehicles. New technologies are being introduced in the wiper motor market to reduce noise and improve the effectiveness of wipers, such as cleaning of water and removing of dust. Major drivers of the automotive wiper motor market are increasing demand for new technology wipers, such as rain sensing wiper systems, and increasing demand for vehicles. A major restraint of the automotive wiper motor market is the highly competitive and unorganized market.

Request to View Brochure of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=56058

The global automotive wiper motor market can be segmented based on product type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. In terms of product type, the global automotive wiper motor market can be bifurcated into brush & brushless DC motors and stepper motors. Based on vehicle type, the automotive wiper motor market can classified into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, three-wheeler, and heavy commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment can be further sub-segmented into hatchback, sedan, and SUV/MUV. Based on sales channel, the automotive wiper motor market can be bifurcated into OEM’s and aftermarket. The aftersales segment held a notable share of the automotive wiper motor market. In terms of region, the automotive wiper motor market can be divided into Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Latin America, and North America. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a prominent pace during the forecast period due to the increase in demand for vehicles and rise in per capita income of customers in the region. Furthermore, China and India are among the major producers of automobiles, which in turn is expected to fuel the automotive wiper motor market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Europe is anticipated to be a major market for wiper motor, as several OEM’s have their presence in the region. Moreover, the region accounts for a major share of production of automobiles, globally. This, in turn, is anticipated to propel the automotive wiper motor market in the region during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global automotive wiper motor market include DENSO CORPORATION, Acdelco, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Valeo SA, Newport Wipers, CARDONE Industries, Sanauto Engineers India Pvt. Ltd., ROCA Industry AB, DOGA, and PSV Wipers Limited.

Request to View ToC of the report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=56058