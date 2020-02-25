Biodegradable Lidding Films Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players

The market for Biodegradable Lidding Films has been increasing on numerous factors and technological advancements. The report consist of market dynamics comprising restraints, drivers, trends, and opportunities that is expected to influence the market for Biodegradable Lidding Films. The report provides a detailed analysis of market growth during the mentioned period in terms of volume shipments (million units) and value of estimates (US$ MN) across different region.

Global Biodegradable Lidding Films market is correlated to the significant presence of organized retail and wholesale sector across the world. Biodegradable materials are plastic films whose raw material is vegetative such as corn starch, tapioca products or sugarcanes. These thermoplastic aliphatic materials are derived from renewable resources called Poly lactic acid or polylactide, shortly named as PLA, and can biodegrade under presence of oxygen. Biodegradable Lidding Films are used for the packaging of prepared food, tablets, and in syrup bottles.

Market Overview:

Biodegradable Lidding Films currently are experiencing significant adoption amongst various industries, across the globe. Nowadays, consumers are more interested in buying processed food products including frozen foods, prepared meals, meat products, and others directly from the super market. Also, in the recent years, middle level income population with comparatively higher disposable capital income has increased, and most of the population these days prefer using biodegradable products. Since, most of the working population prefer to consume healthy processed food, the market for Biodegradable Lidding Films is expected to foresee significant growth. In the food industry, Biodegradable Lidding Films provide customers with the ‘no-touch’ cooking solution, allowing them to take food products directly from the freezer to their use. This aspect of cooking helps in avoiding product contamination. Thus, Biodegradable Lidding Films facilitate improved food safety, and this particular factor will add to the growth of the market during the assessment period.

Trends such as growing popularity of packaging in trays and specialty containers, modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), retort packaging applications and others are expected to drive the Biodegradable Lidding Films market substantially in the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Across the globe, major manufacturers in the films packaging industry are focusing on manufacturing of Biodegradable Lidding Films these days. Similarly, maximum users in the frozen foods and meat products packaging industry across the globe are focusing on reducing their carbon footprint. There is a great demand for Biodegradable Lidding Films owing to customer inclination towards the use of clean materials and an increase in health awareness. Also, in many countries, government is encouraging the use of biodegradable products across various industries. These are few of the major reasons driving the Biodegradable Lidding Films market.

There are some restrains in the Biodegradable Lidding Films market, which are hindering the prospective growth. Fluctuating raw material prices have become a serious issue for manufacturers of Biodegradable Lidding Films. Varying prices of film materials, printing inks, and seal types are hampering the profitability of value chain participants in the global lidding films manufacturing industry. Additionally, the manufacturing cost is also affected by currency fluctuations. Changes in global supply and demand, and fluctuations in the market, exchange rates, government controls and other factors may affect the raw material prices of Biodegradable Lidding Films, particularly in the European countries where the production cost is high because of the high cost of polymers.

Market Segmentation:

Global Biodegradable Lidding FilmsMarket is mainly classified on the basis of application, seal type, material used, and geographies.

On the basis of application of Biodegradable Lidding Films, global Biodegradable Lidding Films market is segmented into fresh meat, fish, poultry, sausages and cured meat, cooked meat, cheese, sauces and soups, ready meals, processed produce, and non-food products.

On the basis of seal type, Biodegradable Lidding Films market can be segmented as TruSeal – permanent (weld) seal, RePeel – multi-use seal, and TruPeel – peelable seal.

On the basis of materials used, Biodegradable Lidding Films market can be segmented as CAPFILM PP, CAPFILM PE, and CAPFILM PET.

On the basis of geographies, the market is segmented across 7 key regions:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Biodegradable Lidding Films have significant application in the frozen food industry, for providing safe and hygienic coverage to the packages. Since Europe is the major region, followed by North America in terms of market for frozen food; Biodegradable Lidding Film market in the European and North American regions is expected to grow considerably. With continuously growing population, this market is expected to grow in other regions including Asia Pacific, and Japan as well.

Key Market Players:

Some of the major players active in the global Biodegradable Lidding Films market include Rockwell Solutions, Quantum Packaging, SealMAX, Source One Packaging, Xpert Packaging Inc., Clondalkin Flexible Packaging, Innovia Films Inc., American Profol Inc., International Paper and Plastic, Huhtamaki, National Flexible, NJB PACKAGING, and others.

Since adoption of biodegradable products has increased significantly across most of the markets and industries, overall it can be concluded that growth prospect of the lidding films industry in reference to biodegradable products, is promising.

