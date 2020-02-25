Business Outline Of Steam Methane Reforming Market And Investment Breakdown, Insights, Scope, Forecast

Global Steam Methane Reforming Market: Overview

The expanding hydrogen generation industry as emerged as a crucial driver of the global steam methane reformers market, considering steam methane reforming has remained the most economical method of producing hydrogen. Steam methane reforming primarily involves two reactions: Water gas shift reaction and the reforming reaction. In case of the latter, natural gas is usually missed with steam and then heated at a very high temperature to derive hydrogen and carbon monoxide.

The global steam methane reforming market can be segmented based on type into primary reformers, secondary reformers, compact reformers, and pre-reformers. The report presents in-depth insights into the various factors influencing the market’s trajectory across the aforementioned segments. Based on region, the global steam methane reforming market can be classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Growth drivers and key restraints affecting the market’s growth across the regional segments are identified and analyzed in detail.

The report is thus compiled to enable stakeholders understand the prevailing dynamics and growth potential of the global steam methane reforming market in detail. It uses industry-leading analytical tools to gauge the competitive strength of various market players. Results obtained from the evaluation of suppliers’ and buyers’ bargaining power are included in the report as well.

Global Steam Methane Reforming Market: Trends and Opportunities

Hydrogen finds use across diverse applications ranging from chemical processing, fuel cells, petroleum recovery, and refining to metal production. Among these, the demand for hydrogen is the highest in the petroleum refinery and ammonia production segments. The transportation industry also promises considerable growth opportunities for the market as it is expected to emerge one of the leading hydrogen consumers in the coming years. Considering expansion witnessed in these segments and industrialization across emerging nations, the future of the global steam methane reforming market seems highly positive. Also the use of fuel cells has augmented considerably in the past few years, accelerating sales opportunities in the steam methane reforming market. With industries inclining toward smaller size and portable products, in future the demand for steam methane reformers is expected to increase further.

Global Steam Methane Reforming Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, Asia Pacific is currently occupying the majority share in the global steam methane reforming market. The rising number of petrochemical complexes and refineries in the region, the steam methane reforming market is forecast to pick up pace in Asia Pacific in the coming years. Besides this, the large population across leading Asia Pacific economies also bolsters the demand for hydrogen and thus methane reformers across diverse sectors.

In the coming years, Europe is expected to emerge as a lucrative market for steam methane reformers. However, experts find the demand profiles in Eurasian countries and Europe much different from one another. While Russia boasts massive petrochemical capacities and large refineries, the refinery industry in Europe is slowly diminishing. On the other hand in Europe, the transportation sector is expected to remain a key consumer of hydrogen and thus steam methane reforming. Because the market is nearly mature in North America, it is expected to showcase a slowing rate of growth in the region.

Global Steam Methane Reforming Market: Vendor Landscape

Besides identifying growth drivers, key restraints, and opportunities, the report also profiles some of the leading players operating in the global steam methane reforming market. Some of these companies are CB&I Company, Linde AG, Chevron Lummus Global LLC, Axens, Foster Wheeler, DuPont, KBR Inc, Haldor Topsoe, GTC Technology, Shell Global Solutions, Flour Corporation, Exxon Mobil, and UOP among others.