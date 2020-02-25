Canada Wealth Landscape Market Environment By Policy, Economics, Sociology & By Technology

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Wealth Landscape in Canada: Market Sizing and Opportunities to 2022” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Based on our proprietary datasets, this report analyzes Canadas wealth and retail savings and investments markets, with a focus on the HNW segment. This includes overall affluent market size (both by number of individuals and the value of their liquid assets) as well as a breakdown of liquid versus illiquid HNW holdings. The report also provides analysis of the factors driving liquid asset growth, including a breakdown and forecast of total retail savings and investments split by asset classes including deposits, mutual funds, equities, and bonds.

Learn more Through Sample Report : https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2330668

The HNW and mass affluent opportunity in Canada is sizable. The two population segments collectively held 84% of the countrys total onshore liquid assets in 2018, with the mass affluent segment alone holding more than half of total liquid assets.

After the oil price plunge between 2014 and 2016, the Canadian economy improved post-2016, but trade concerns with the US and continued oil price volatility remain as threats. However, increased household spending coupled with rising business investment has had a positive effect on growth in the countrys overall wealth market.

Just like their peers in much of the developed world, Canadian HNW investors hold the majority of their investments in liquid assets such as equities, mutual funds, and deposits, with liquid assets accounting for 81.7% of their total investments in 2018.

For Enquiry Visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2330668

Scope

– HNW and mass affluent individuals accounted for 28.6% of Canadas total adult population in 2018, with these individuals holding a considerable share of total liquid assets in Canada.

– Mutual funds overtook deposits to become the dominant liquid onshore asset class in 2017.

– In 2018, 15.3% of Canadian HNW investors assets were held outside of the country, predominantly in equities.

Reasons to buy

– Make strategic decisions using top-level historic and forecast data on Canadas wealth industry.

– Identify the most promising client segment by analyzing penetration of affluent individuals.

– Receive detailed insight into retail liquid asset holdings in Canada, including deposits, mutual funds, equities, and bonds.

– Understand changing market and competitive dynamics by learning about new competitors and recent deals in the wealth space.

– See an overview of key digital disruptors in the countrys wealth market.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/13221461

Blog: https://newmarketsize.blogspot.com