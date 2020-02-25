Cellulose Acetate Market – Global Top Players, Demand, Sales, Consumption and Forecasts 2019 to 2025

Cellulose Acetate Market 2019

Cellulose acetate is the acetate ester of cellulose. It was first prepared in 1865. Cellulose acetate is used as a film base in photography, as a component in some coatings, and as a frame material for eyeglasses;it is also used as a synthetic fiberin the manufacture of cigarette filters and playing cards. In photographic film, cellulose acetate replaced nitrate film in the 1950s, being far less flammable and cheaper to produce.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising industrialization provides huge growth opportunity, expanding textile and apparel industry in BRIC nations and recent technological developments in cellulose acetate.

Global Cellulose Acetate market size will increase to 5590 Million US$ by 2025, from 3810 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cellulose Acetate.

This report researches the worldwide Cellulose Acetate market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Cellulose Acetate breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Celanese

Mitsubishi Chemicals

China Tobacco Corporation

Daicel

Eastman Chemical Company

Cellulose Acetate Breakdown Data by Type

Fiber

Plastic

Cellulose Acetate Breakdown Data by Application

Cigarette Filters

Photographic Films

Textile & Apparel

Extrusion & Molding

Tapes & Labels

Others

Cellulose Acetate Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Cellulose Acetate Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

The chemical sector is highly diversified and covers basic chemicals, specialty chemicals, agrochemicals, chemical additives, oilfield chemicals, and others. The sector manufacturers a multitude of different chemicals which are converted into thousands of commercial products. The sector is among one of the fastest growing in the world and has witnessed a boom in recent years. Chemicals form the backbone of industrial and agricultural development and are also a key enabler of economic growth of any nation. Chemicals make up the building blocks for various downstream industries, including paper, paints, textiles, detergents, and pharmaceuticals, among others. A number of significant events have marked an era of positive developments within the sector which has uplifted its overall performance. Economic growth in multiple countries, entry of new players, and integration of technology with various production processes are key to growth.

Chemical production traditionally tended to be localized, but there has been a deviation from its original pattern. Significant imbalances in raw material prices, labor costs, and regional mismatch in demand and supply have resulted in the broadening of the chemical sector. The chemical sector has gone through breath-taking changes over the last few years, especially in the Asia Pacific region. Production of chemicals is proliferating in Asian countries mainly due to burgeoning population, rise in disposable income, and subsequent expansion of various end-user industries in the region such as automotive, agriculture, plastics, and others. Fertilizers and agrochemicals represent essential segments of the sector. Agrarian economies are majorly supporting the growth of the chemical sector. The demand for agrochemicals is based on a rapidly growing population and a decrease in the availability of arable land, which ultimately converts to a greater need to increase agricultural yield.

The industrial revolution has potentially transformed the chemical sector. The chemical sector is the mainstay of industrial development. Chemicals occupy a pivotal position in the production of a multitude of commodities and are used as intermediates for many products. Additionally, the emergence of new technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), advanced analytics, advanced materials, artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, and robotics are developed enough to be integrated into the chemical industry.

However, the golden era of the chemical sector might be stranded by a combination of various factors. Chemicals lagged the stock market in the last few years along with the decreased ROIC or some chemical subsectors. The competition level has also increased significantly due to the entry of a multitude of new players. Due to the influx of a number of Chinese startups in the chemical space, overcapacity has become a challenge in many product areas. Chemical disposal remains a major challenge which is surrounded by considerable controversy across the globe. Multiple countries, along with various regulatory agencies, are coming together to combat the problem with strict guidelines and policies.

